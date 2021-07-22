Tesla (TSLA) increases Model 3 and Model Y prices again

Tesla (TSLA) has again increased Model 3 and Model Y prices in an overnight update to its online configurator.

It’s the seventh price increase of the year.

While Tesla often changes pricing across its vehicle lineup, this year has been particularly busy when it comes to price changes.

In February, Tesla made several changes to Model 3 and Model Y prices, mostly going down, again in early March, and then increased Model 3 prices in late March.

In April, the automaker again increased the prices across the Model 3 and Model Y lineup, followed by another increase in late April and another one in early May.

Last month, Tesla focused on Model Y, which received two price increases back-to-back.

Now Tesla is increasing the prices of two popular versions of the Model 3 and Model Y.

Tesla Model Y Prices

Tesla has left the Model 3 alone for a little while, but the Model Y got a $1,000 increase last month after several previous incremental $500 increases.

Now Tesla is increasing the price of the Model Y Long Range Dual Motor by another $1,000:

In the US, Model Y now starts at $54,000, which is $4,000 more than just a few months ago.

The Model Y Performance stays the same price at $61,000.

Tesla Model 3 Prices

As previously mentioned, the Model 3 got a little break over the last month on the price increase front, but it’s not safe this time.

But like with Model Y, only the Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD version was affected this time.

Here are all the prices of the different versions of the Model 3:

Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus: price stayed the same at $39,990

Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD: price went from $48,990 to $49,990

Tesla Model 3 Performance: price stayed the same at $56,990

The popular version of the Model 3 now starts at $49,990 or $3,500 more than it was earlier this year.

The delivery delay for new orders is also listed as 10 to 16 weeks.

Earlier this year, CEO Elon Musk blamed some of the previous price increases on supply chain issues, including the global chip shortage.

It’s not clear if it’s still the case with this new price increase, which is bigger than the previous $500 incremental increases.

