Tesla increase prices on its cheapest and most expensive electric vehicles

Tesla has increased prices on its cheapest and most expensive electric vehicles in a quiet overnight update to its online configurator.

Unlike most automakers who distribute their vehicles through dealerships who ultimately decide the price of the cars, Tesla owns its entire distribution system and has uniform pricing across each market.

But that uniform pricing has historically often been subject to changes, especially in the US.

Tesla made several changes to Model 3 and Model Y prices just 3 weeks ago and now it is back it.

Tesla Model 3 Prices

In an update to the online configurator spotted by Electrek, Tesla increased the price of the Model 3 Standard Range Plus, the automaker’s cheapest vehicle, by $500.

The automaker also decreased the price of the Model 3 Long Range AWD by the same amount.

Here are all the changes to the Model 3 prices for the different trims:

Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus: price went from $36,990 to $37,490

Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD: price went from $46,990 to $46,490

Tesla Model 3 Performance: price went from $55,990 and stayed the same

Tesla Model S Prices

Model S prices remained mostly unchanged after being updated in January following the release of the refreshed version of the flagship sedan, but it got a slight update today.

The Model S Plaid Plus received a significant $10,000 price increase to $149,000.

Here are all the current Model S prices for the different trims:

Tesla Model S Long Range AWD: price stayed at $79,990

Tesla Model S Plaid: price stayed at $119,990 to

Tesla Model S Plaid+: price went from $139,990 to $149,990

The Model S received price increases across the board when Tesla started taking orders for the new version of the vehicle, but the trims of the electric sedans also changed.

Model S Performance became Plaid and Tesla introduced the new Plaid +, which just got the price increase, but that version of the electric vehicle is not going into production until late this year.

It is going to be powered by Tesla’s new structural battery pack architecture and 4680 battery cell.

Combined with Tesla’s new tri-motor Palladium powertrain, the automaker is claiming some impressive specs, including the fastest quarter-mile of any production car ever:

Quickest 0-60 mph and 1/4 mile acceleration of any production car ever

0-60 mph: <1.99s

1/4 mile: <9.0s

1,100+ horsepower

Three high performance motors with carbon-sleeved rotors

Torque vectoring

The Model S Plaid+ is also expected to have over 520 miles of range on a single charge.

Tesla Model Y and Model X Prices

At the time of writing (midnight), Tesla didn’t change the prices on the Model Y and Model X, but the update could still be ongoing.

As we previously reported, Tesla recently removed the Model Y Standard Range from its online configurator.

Tesla also didn’t offer a Plaid+ version of the Model X.

