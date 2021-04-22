Tesla increases Model 3 and Model Y prices again, now starts at $39,000

Tesla Model 3 and Model Y prices have been on a roller coaster so far in 2021 and now they went up again in a new update today.

The cheapest Tesla now starts at $39,000.

We have been tracking price changes in Tesla’s lineup for years and there were often swings in prices, but it’s nothing like what is happening in 2021.

Tesla appears to be taking a new approach of smaller but more frequent price changes.

In February, Tesla made several changes to Model 3 and Model Y prices, mostly going down, again in early March, and then increased Model 3 prices in late March.

Earlier this month, the automaker again increased the prices across the Model 3 and Model Y lineup.

Now a few weeks later, Tesla is again updating prices with increases across the board.

Tesla Model 3 prices

The Model 3 Standard Range Plus and Model 3 Long Range AWD both received another $500 price increase.

The more expensive Model 3 Performance stayed the same price.

Here are all the prices of the different versions of the Model 3:

Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus: price went from $38,490 to $38,990

Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD: price went from $47,490 to $47,990

Tesla Model 3 Performance: price stayed the same at $56,990

A $500 price change might not seem like much, but they have now added up after the 5th price change so far this year.

The Model 3 Standard Range Plus, Tesla’s cheapest vehicle, has now received a $2,000 price increase from a low of $37,000 back in February.

Tesla Model Y prices

Tesla now only sells 2 versions of the Model Y after discontinuing the Standard Range version just weeks after launching it.

Only the Model Y Long Range saw a price increase.

Here are all the price changes for the Model Y:

Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD: price went from $50,490 to $50,990

Tesla Model Y Performance: price stayed the same at $60,990

Electrek’s Take

As usual, Tesla doesn’t explain those price changes and people are speculating about possible explanations.

Tesla could simply be seeing strong demand and capitalizing on it.

They could also have seen their cost increase due to supply chain concerns, which has been the case in the industry, especially with the microchip shortage.

We have also been speculating about Tesla increasing prices in preparation for its buyers potentially regaining access to the federal tax credit or a new rebate.

This might look like an opportunistic move, but Tesla buyers were blocked from getting access to the credit for the past 2 years arguably for the wrong reasons and the automaker brought its prices down to adjust.

It would be fair for them to adjust them up after operating without them.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.