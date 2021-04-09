Tesla updates Model 3 interior and increases prices again

Tesla has increased the price of Model 3 and Model Y again in the US – the automaker’s fourth price change in as many months this year.

The price changes also come with a slight interior update.

We have been joking around about how it’s hard to keep up with Tesla’s price changes lately, but it’s starting to not be a joke anymore.

Starting in February, Tesla has been changing the price of its vehicles up and down (mostly up), especially the price of Model 3 and Model Y trims.

Unlike other automakers, Tesla doesn’t rely on third-party franchise dealerships to distribute its vehicles and negotiate the final prices with the end customers.

Instead, Tesla owns its entire distribution network and sets prices that are the same for everyone in each market.

Many see this as a big advantage for Tesla, but despite having more control over prices, the automaker has been known to change them a lot.

In February, Tesla made several changes to Model 3 and Model Y prices, again in early March, and then increased Model 3 prices in late March.

Tesla Model 3 prices

And now just a few weeks later, Tesla is back at it with price increases across the board in the Model 3 lineup:

Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus: price went from $37,990 to $38,490

Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD: price went from $46,990 to $47,490

Tesla Model 3 Performance: price went from $55,990. to $56,990

However, this time it came with a small update to the interior design of the Model 3.

In January, Tesla introduced a new door trim that matches the dash of the Model 3 in the vehicles produced at Gigafactory Shanghai:

Now the automaker is bringing the same change to the US-made Model 3 vehicles.

Tesla Model Y prices

Model Y prices have also changed quite a few times this year – though not as much as Model 3 prices.

This time, it also got a $500 price increase to the Long Range AWD trim:

Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD: price went from $49,990 to $50,490

Tesla Model Y Performance: price went from $60,990 and stayed the same

The Model Y made in US hasn’t received the same interior trim update as the Model 3.

Tesla also doesn’t appear to have changed Model S and Model X prices in this new price update to its online configurators.

Tesla Q2 2021

These price changes are coming at the beginning of the second quarter of 2021 after Tesla announced record deliveries in Q1 2021 last week.

Tesla worked through its inventory during the first quarter.

Despite achieving record deliveries, Tesla didn’t have to do its usual “end-of-the-quarter logistics push” to get cars to customers, but it did briefly decrease prices mid-way through the quarter.

Now early into Q2 with inventories depleted from the last quarter, Tesla is increasing prices again.

It also comes as the US government is discussing reforming its EV incentive programs, which are likely going to affect Tesla prices.

It’s something to keep an eye on since Tesla did decrease its prices when the EV incentive was taken away after it reached the threshold.

