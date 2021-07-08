Jeep unveils new Grand Cherokee 4xe, teases new all-electric vehicles

Jeep was featured in Stellantis’ new electrification plans announced today and unveiled the new 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe, a plug-in hybrid.

The brand is also teasing new all-electric vehicles.

As we reported earlier today, Stellantis unveiled a new acceleration of its electrification plans throughout all its 14 brands.

Jeep is one of those 14 brands.

Today’s announcements were mostly in line with Jeep’s previous electrification efforts, which revolved around plug-in hybrids — something we don’t really get excited about at Electrek.

The automaker unveiled the first picture of the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid:

The introduction of the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is another step toward expanding electrification and strengthening the Jeep brand’s vision of “Zero Emission, 100% Freedom” in a year in which the Jeep brand celebrates 80 years of achievements and innovations.

Here are the first pictures of the new plug-in hybrid SUV:

On the all-electric front, Jeep also teased all-electric models in all segments by 2025, including in its Wagoneer lineup.

It gives us the first good idea of a timeline for Jeep to release its first BEV.

Previously, we have only seen early concepts and prototypes, like the Jeep Wrangler all-electric BEV concept unveiled earlier this year.

When unveiling that electric concept, Jeep announced that it plans to install solar-powered charging stations at famous off-roading trails in the US:

Plans to install solar-powered charging stations in support of the Jeep ® Badge of Honor trails across the U.S. are underway. Look for them at iconic Jeep ® Brand locations such as Moab in Utah and the Rubicon Trail in California.

At that time, the company only unveiled a render, but today, it showed some prototypes of those solar chargers:

There’s no timeline for the deployment of those stations, but we assume that some are going deployed for the first new BEV coming over the next few years.

Here is the Jeep part of the Stellantis EV Day presentation:

