Jeep teases new Wrangler all-electric BEV concept vehicle to be unveiled soon

Jeep teases the upcoming unveiling of a new Wrangler all-electric BEV concept vehicle, which could soon lead to a production version.

At Electrek, we rarely report on FCA, which is now part of the new Stellantis entity created by FCA’s merger with PSA, because their electrification plan has rarely delivered beyond compliance cars and plug-in hybrids, but that might finally be about to change.

Jeep, one of FCA’s brand, is now teasing an upcoming all-electric Wrangler concept vehicle.

The automaker wrote on its new “The Road Ahead” web page, teased during its Super Bowl ad:

ALL-ELECTRIC WRANGLER BEV CONCEPT We plan to reveal a 100% battery powered Wrangler BEV concept vehicle as part of the Jeep ® Brand concept vehicles at thee, Utah.

Jeep also released a teaser image of the all-electric Wrangler concept:

The Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, is scheduled for the last week of March, which means that the unveiling could be just a few weeks away.

Now we are apparently only talking about a concept vehicle, but Jeep does have other indications that it actually plans to bring an all-electric version to production.

On the same web page, the automaker also teases the fact that it will install solar-powered charging stations at famous off-roading trails in the US:

Plans to install solar-powered charging stations in support of the Jeep ® Badge of Honor trails across the U.S. are underway. Look for them at iconic Jeep ® Brand locations such as Moab in Utah and the Rubicon Trail in California.

Jeep shared this image of the charging station:

As we previously reported, Rivian also plans to install charging stations at off-roading sites in the near future.

Last year, Christian Meunier, the head of Jeep, did tease the possibility of seeing an all-electric Wrangler Rubicon in the future.

The CEO said that it would be “the most capable Jeep ever.”

