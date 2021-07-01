It’s that time again, so we’re bringing you the latest batch of New Green Deals to browse. Today, we’re going to take a look Amazon’s #1 new-release electric scooter at an all-time low of nearly 20% off. Plus, there’s discounts on portable power stations and much more. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and other e-bike deals today, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Amazon’s #1 new-release Macwheel electric scooter drops to $161.50 in latest deal

ECOOL SPORT STORE (An authorized Macwheel distributor) via Amazon is offering the Macwheel Electric Scooter for $161.49 shipped. Down from $200, this marks a near 20% discount and a return to the all-time low at Amazon. With a 130W motor, this electric scooter deal is designed to easily let your kids cruise around the neighborhood and have fun with friends this summer. A button press lets you change between 5, 8, and 10 MPH speeds and there’s also a three level height adjustable handlebar designed for a range of ages. With the built-in LED display, you can easily see speed and battery level while riding, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars and is a #1 new-release at Amazon.

Greenworks 40V 20-inch Electric Mower tackles lawn care without gas at $328

Amazon currently offers the Greenworks 40V 20-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower at $328.41 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $399, you’re looking at $71 in savings with today’s offer marking the best price we’ve seen in over six months. This 20-inch electric mower lets you ditch gas and oil this summer while taking full advantage of the Greenworks 40V ecosystem. Alongside being able to run for 45 minutes at a time, this mower packs dual blades and can handle both mulching and bagging. Plus, you’re getting a pair of batteries included, as well. Over 5,400 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Power your campsite with ROCKPALS’ 1,048Wh portable battery station at its first discount of $120 off

ROCKPALS (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a deal on its Portable Power Station 1000W for $779.99 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. This is a $120 discount from its $900 normal going rate and marks the first major price drop that we’ve tracked. This portable power station deal features a 1,048Wh capacity with four 110V grounded AC outputs to handle anything you decide to plug in.There are eight 3.1A USB-A ports, two QuickCharge 3.0 hookups, and dual 18W USB-C plugs here. This is more than enough to power your entire campsite at one time. Plus, it can be recharged via your car, home, or even solar panels. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

We’re also seeing a deal on the smaller ROCKPALS Portable Power Station 500W on sale for $349.99 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. This is an $80 discount and is also among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. While it ditches the larger 1,048Wh capacity for a 520Wh rating, you’ll find many similarities. There are two 110V grounded outputs as well as three USB-A plugs and an 18W USB-C hookup. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop.

New green e-bike deals + electric scooter deals

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine this summer, than there’s no better way to experience it than on an e-bike or electric you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deals in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest deals and sale will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deals above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.