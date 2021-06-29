Canoo shares renderings of manufacturing campus concept in Oklahoma

In a tweet today, EV manufacturer Canoo unveiled a one-minute video showing computer-generated renderings of what its future manufacturing campus may look like in Oklahoma. This “mega microfactory,” as Canoo is calling it, is scheduled to open in 2023 and will bring more than 2,000 jobs to the Tulsa area.

Canoo ($GOEV) is an EV startup founded in 2017 by two former employees of Faraday Future. The automaker’s current focus is on its MPDV, an all-purpose, modular delivery van, and its Canoo Pickup Truck, which is scheduled to deliver in 2023. Both the MPDV and pickup will sit on the Canoo platform architecture, allowing for modular and customizable “top hats” to occupy the space on top.

During the company’s inaugural Investor Relation’s Day earlier this month, CEO Tony Aquila and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced Canoo had chosen Tulsa as the future site of its owned manufacturing facility. This 400-acre campus referred to by Canoo as its “mega microfactory” is currently slated to open in 2023.

With today’s post on Twitter, fans of the automaker can now get a glimpse of the Canoo campus that will soon be a reality in Oklahoma:

A rendering of the front building of Canoo’s campus concept

Canoo tweets images of Oklahoma campus concept

In a tweet earlier today, Canoo shared a 55-second video showcasing some concept renderings of what its Oklahoma campus may soon look like:

Manufacturing Campus Concept 🏗⁠

We’ve kicked off the design, layout and planning process for our mega microfactory in Oklahoma that is expected to exceed 1 million sq. ft. and be home to advanced manufacturing processes and 2,000 jobs. On track to open in 2023. Stay tuned. — Canoo (@canoo) June 29, 2021

According to the tweet, Canoo is currently in the design phase of its future manufacturing campus, still on track to open in 2023. While many of the details were previously relayed during the initial announcement during Investor Relations Day, the tweet has given us a better idea of the magnitude of this mega microfactory.

Canoo says that it expects the Oklahoma facility to exceed 1 million square feet, which is information that followed the initial announcement. As you can see from the rendering pulled from the video, Canoo’s 400-acre campus looks massive.

An aerial rendering of Canoo’s manufacturing campus

We don’t have any other details at this time about when Canoo will actually begin construction in Oklahoma. We do know that the mega microfactory will include a full commercialization facility complete with paint, a body shop, and plant for general assembly, in addition to a low-volume industrialization facility.

Previously, the startup has stated that these moves will help it meet its commitment to beginning production and delivery of vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2022.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.