Quick Charge Podcast: June 5, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla officially applies to build battery cells at Gigafactory Berlin
- Kia announces 2021 Niro EV with some added tech
- Ford is producing more Mustang Mach-E EVs than gas-powered Mustang in important milestone
- BMW launches iX electric vehicle in the US starting at $83,200
- EGEB: Battery recycling is in Biden’s electric vehicle plan
- Scientists have cost-effectively harvested lithium from seawater
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.