Kia announces 2021 Niro EV with some added tech

Kia America has announced the 2021 version of its Niro crossover EV will soon be available to consumers. The automaker is completely transparent in admitting the 2021 Kia Niro is essentially a carryover from the 2020 EV but with some “technology and convenience enhancements.”

The Kia Niro debuted as a hybrid vehicle in the 2017 model year. It has since seen a PHEV version, as well as the fully electric model, which debuted in 2018. The Niro EV shares a powertrain configuration with its popular cousin, the Hyundai Kona EV.

The 2020 Kia Niro sat upon a 64 kWh battery, offering an EPA estimated range of 239 miles and 201 horsepower, along with 53 cubic feet of cargo room. Pretty standard specs, sure. But if you’ve been holding out for the 2021 Kia Niro EV with hopes for major upgrades… well, we’re sorry to be the bearer of bad news.

The 2021 Kia Niro EV will debut with (some) upgrades

According to the short, yet honest press release from Kia America, the 2021 Niro will essentially be the same EV as its 2020 predecessor but with some enhancements to its convenience and technology.

The 2021 Kia Niro will, in fact, feature the same 64 kWh battery, an EPA estimated range of 239 miles, 201 horsepower, and you guessed it! 53 cubic feet of cargo room. That isn’t to say this will be a carbon copy of the 2020 model, however. Kia has shared some of the upgrades consumers can expect:

Standard Rear Occupant Alert (door-logic based)

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (EX)

Remote Start functionality allows for cabin preheating or cooling

Expansion of the DriveWise Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) including Leading Vehicle Departure Alert, Highway Driving Assist and Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control – Curve

Sure, not the most exciting update, but an update nonetheless. As for a price comparison, well, you may want to take a seat because there are even more similarities. According to Kia America, the 2021 Niro EX will begin at an MSRP of $39,090, which is exactly what the current 2020 EX is going for.

If you’re planning to splurge on the EX Premium trim, however, you’re going to be paying more in 2021… but not much. The 2020 Niro EX Premium is selling for $44,590, while the 2021 EV is listed at… $44,650. All prices exclude destination fees, taxes, or any federal or state credits.

Keep an eye out for the 2021 Kia Niro EVs arriving sometime this year.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.