BMW launches iX electric vehicle in the US starting at $83,200

BMW has now launched the iX xDrive50, the production version of its iNext concept electric vehicle, in the US and confirmed the starting price of $83,200.
We previously reported on some confusion about the price of the iX.
When it was still known as the iNext, BMW was claiming that it would be a Tesla Model 3 competitor.
The EV community was excited about that since the Model 3 was becoming a BMW 3-Series competitor, and it was believed that the German automaker would release an electric vehicle at around $40,000.
However, the iNext program evolved into a luxury crossover, and earlier this year, BMW confirmed that it would start at over $80,000.
Now, BMW is officially launching the iX xDrive50 in the US and confirmed a MSRP of $83,200 plus $995 in destination fees:
BMW is proud to announce the BMW iX xDrive50. Conceived from the outset as purely electric mobility, the iX sees BMW redefining its successful Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) concept. The BMW iX has been created to provide something beyond just mobility – an exhilarating driving experience combined with a sense of well-being for both drivers and passengers all the while enjoying the journey with safety, security, and in luxury.
As previously reported, the BMW iX comes with a dual motor all-wheel-drive electric powertrain that can deliver 516 hp and a 0-62 mph acceleration in 4.6 seconds and a range of “around 300 miles.”
While the price is much higher than previously expected, the electric vehicle is packed with features:
Some of the advanced technology features making their BMW debut in the 516 hp iX include DC fast charging at up to 200 kW, available 5G and Personal eSIM support, a single-piece panoramic glass roof with electrochromic shading, the BMW Curved Display and iDrive 8, BMW Digital Key Plus with ultra-wideband radio technology, available Bowers and Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound with 4D audio and the iconic BMW kidney grille serving as an intelligent sensor panel with self-healing capabilities.
BMW also confirmed that a more powerful iX M60 model with over 600 hp is going to be available later.
For now, the BMW iX xDrive50 is coming to the US in Q1 2022.
Here are the specs for BMW’s new X xDrive50 electric vehicle:
|iX xDrive50
|Seats
|—
|5
|Number of Doors
|—
|4
|Drive type
|—
|AWD
|Length
|inches
|195.0
|Width
|inches
|77.4
|Height
|inches
|66.7
|Wheelbase
|inches
|118.1
|Ground clearance
|inches
|8.0
|Turning diameter
|feet
|21.0
|Engine type
|—
|5th generation electric synchronous
|Front motor output
|268 hp / 260 lb-ft
|Rear motor output
|335 hp / 295 lb-ft
|Combined output
|516 hp / 564 lb-ft
|Transmission
|Single-speed automatic
|Gear ratio, front
|:1
|8.77
|Gear ratio, rear
|:1
|11.12
|High-voltage battery
|Lithium-Ion
|Voltage
|V
|369
|Capacity
|Ah
|303
|Energy capacity, gross
|kWh
|111.5
|Energy capacity, net
|kWh
|106.3
|Charging time, 0-100%
|hours
|11.0 @ 11 kW
|Charging time, 10-80%
|minutes
|>40 with DC @ 200 kW
|Maximum charging, single-phase
|kW
|11
|Maximum charging, DC
|kW
|200
|Wheels, standard
|8.5” x 20”
|Tires, standard
|235/60R20 108H XL
|Brakes, front
|348 x 36 mm vented diskfour-piston floating caliper
|Brakes, rear
|345 x 24 mm vented disksingle-piston fixed caliper
|Steering type
|EPS
|Steering ratio
|:1
|16.0
|Track, front
|inches
|66.0
|Track, rear
|inches
|67.2
|Cx
|—
|0.25
|0-62 mph (preliminary)
|seconds
|4.6
|Top speed
|mph
|124
|EPA range (preliminary)
|miles
|300
