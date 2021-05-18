Kia’s first dedicated EV, the 2022 EV6, launches in Times Square

I guess “EV1” was taken?

Seriously, though, folks, today a big day for Kia, with the unveiling of the new Kia EV6 crossover, the brand’s first-ever dedicated battery electric vehicle. Unlike Kia’s previous EVs that shared fossil-fuel-powered versions, the new EV6 was designed from day one as a purely battery-electric vehicle, allowing the company to shift its innovation into high gear…

The EV6 also marks the US launch of Kia’s Plan S strategy to roll out 11 new electric models in the next five years. Yes, we’ve all seen the EV6 as it was released overseas officially starting in March and even teased before that. We even got a rough starting price of $45,000 previously. But stick with us here.

As a dedicated battery electric vehicle, the EV6 is built on a skateboard chassis that Kia calls the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). This skateboard will be the core tech found in the next generation of Kia electric vehicles. The design is rear-wheel drive biased but supports a second motor up front for all wheels drive capabilities. Yes, it is also the same skateboard that is shared by sister company Hyundai for its highly-touted IONIQ 5.

It also includes what Kia calls the world’s first mass-produced integrated drive axle, which combines the wheel bearings and driveshaft to save weight and improve ride comfort and handling.

For the EV6, the drivetrain options start with a 160 kW rear motor paired with a 58 kWh battery. Upgrading to the larger 77.5 kWh allows the system to draw full power from the motor, peaking at 218 horsepower.

An all-wheel-drive EV6 with a 77.4 kWh battery adds a 70 kW front motor for a total of 313 hp and a 0-60 mph time of 5.1 seconds. Maxing out the EV6’s specs in the GT version will see the front and rear motors upgraded to 160 kW and 270 kw, respectively, for a combined 576 hp and a 0-60 time of fewer than 3.5 seconds. The Nickel cobalt manganese battery offers up to a targeted 300 miles of range in its largest configuration.

Kia claims that the EV6 sports the world’s first patented multi-charging system support 400V and 800V DC fast charging, working with DC chargers ranging from 50kW to 350kW. At full tilt, that’s 70 miles of range in five minutes or up to 210 miles of range in a 10-80 percent recharge in under 18 minutes.

If you’ve got the time, the crossovers onboard 11 kW level 2 charger can take the largest configuration battery from 10-100 percent in seven hours, which is an overnight charge for night owls and early risers alike.

But in true 2021 fashion, the EV6 goes both ways, with vehicle to load (VTL) charging that turns the crossover into a mobile electrical source with up to 1900W of power. It can even do vehicle-to-vehicle charging, though at an almost pointless 1.1 kW rate or roughly the equivalent of charging off of a 110-volt outlet. We’ve heard that the company went with VTL instead of the more common VTG (Grid) because the software capabilities required off-grid connectivity weren’t yet available. We’re told you can expect the EV6 to power anything a 2kW generator can power, and the specs sheet says it can do so for 36 hours.

Heading inside, the EV6 has a modern cabin with plenty of space, thanks to that flat floor design enabled by the skateboard chassis and long wheelbase. There are 102 cubic feet of passenger space with 27.7 cubic feet of cargo room behind the rear row, or nearly double that cargo space when the seats are folded down, plus, of course, there’s even more storage space up front in the frunk.

It is a decidedly different style than the mega-hatchback style of the IONIQ 5, though both could be questioned for being called CUVs, which apparently is the new name for “cars.”

Techwise, you’ll find a panoramic dual integrated 12-inch TFT center cluster and infotainment screen that provides this nice and wide, curved display across the entire instrument panel.

There’s also both an augmented reality and heads-up display system to project graphics directly onto the windshield and create a 3D image over the car’s hood.

A surround-view monitor is provided through the use of four cameras around the car that provide a 360-degree perspective — helpful for parking in those tight spaces. Other driver aids include blind-spot avoidance and forward collision avoidance — both of which use automatic braking to help avoid collisions.

Early adopters will appreciate the initial 1,500 units will part of a special EV6 First Edition run and will come with fully-loaded accessory packages, as well as three unique color options. Those will be available for pre-order starting June 3 and be the first available off the line.

Others looking to slide into their own EV6 will have to wait until the vehicle goes on sale early next year, however. Though, it won’t be until late next year that the first GT units roll into driveways.

Electrek’s take:

I can’t help but think we are on the precipice of a new generation of purpose-built EVs here. Up until now, most Kia/Hyundai EVs were derivatives of Plugins/hybrids and were designed around the requirement of having an engine. They were good EVs but not compared to what we’re seeing today.

The EV6 stands out in so many ways, delivering on the promise of the future of EVs and in the process checking almost every box. It charges in under 20 minutes (at the fastest of L3 charging station only), it has plenty of range. The absence of a drive or exhaust shaft means you get a flat floor to go along with that low center of gravity. You can power your home for days from the car in an emergency. It is mid-3 secs, 0-60 fast, and it has an AWD option.

The EV6 has it all and even looks great to me, though, subjectively, that rear end may need to grow on me a little bit more. Now the waiting begins…

All-new Kia EV6 crossover ushers in new era of electric driving excitement Kia’s first dedicated EV signals the beginning of the brand’s transformative ‘Plan S’ electrification strategy New Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) underpins all-new CUV in rear-wheel drive or dual-motor all-wheel drive World’s first 800V multi-charging architecture enables ultra-fast DC charging capability from 10-80 percent charge (up to 210 miles range) in under 18 minutes State-of-the-art 77.4kWh high-density lithium-ion battery allows up to a targeted 300-mile range for road trips and excursions 114.2-inch wheelbase equivalent to the Telluride SUV 102 cu.-ft. of passenger room; flat floor design yields 27.7 cu.-ft. of cargo room behind second row and 53.5 cu.-ft. of space with the second-row seats folded down Exhilarating 576 horsepower GT performance delivers 0-60 in less than 3.5 seconds Innovative Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function turns EV6 into a mobile power source for computers, camping, tailgating, and back-up power at home 21 standard active Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with semi-autonomous driver capabilities including Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA2) Augmented Reality (AR) Head-Up Display (HUD) system projects three-dimensional images on windshield (IRVINE, Calif.) May 18, 2021 – The all-new 2022 Kia EV6 crossover arrives as the brand’s first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV). The introduction of EV6 signals the U.S. launch of Kia’s ‘Plan S’ strategy that will deliver 11 all-new electrified models across the world by 2026. Starting with the EV6, Kia’s EV lineup will carry a unique naming convention. The “EV” designation will be followed by a number that indicates the car’s position in the lineup. The E-GMP modular platform maximizes development efficiency and enables the Kia brand to expand its dedicated EV portfolio across multiple vehicle segments – sedans, CUVs, SUVs – in a short time and with minimal complexity. The architecture provides an adaptable foundation with a long wheelbase and wide stance. The EV6’s proportions unify Kia’s all-new “Opposites United” design language and deliver crossover functionality. The visual language combines classic sports car inspiration with high-tech cues, modern CUV styling and a coupe-like profile. The EV6 has the same 114.2-inch wheelbase as the Kia Telluride, and compares with the width of a Ford Mustang Mach E and the wheelbase and ground clearance of a Tesla Model Y. The EV platform also enables jaw-dropping performance, AWD capability, ultra-fast charging times. The vehicle delivers up to an estimated 300-miles of all-electric range (AER), vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, and a flat-floor interior that utilizes sustainable materials throughout the cabin. The EV6 also offers a wide array of advanced driver assistance systems, adding an unprecedented level of connectivity and safety. “The EV6 marks a new and transformative era in Kia electrification,” said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia North America, Kia America. “This innovative crossover leverages the many benefits of its advanced platform to offer a level of technological excitement and convenience that will provide a superb ownership experience.” The first EV6 models are expected to go on sale in early 2022 in all 50 states with the GT arriving in late 2022. EV6 First Edition In a first for the brand, Kia will offer a special EV6 First Edition available by advanced reservation at Kia.com starting June 3. Limited to just 1,500 units, the EV6 First Edition offers the styling of the standard design, which includes exterior details such as black wheel arches in a fully loaded package. The Augmented Reality (AR) Head-Up Display, Remote Smart Parking Assist, wide sunroof, 20-inch wheels, premium 14-speaker Meridian audio system and a two-year subscription to SiriusXM are among the upgrades in the EV6 First Edition, along with dual-motor AWD and a 77.4 kWh battery. Three unique color combinations include Glacier with dark green seats, Urban Yellow with black seats, and Steel Gray Matte with black seats. The First Edition will be the only way to get the look of the Steel Matte Gray paint on an EV6 with the standard design while the Urban Yellow exterior color will be exclusive to the First Edition. Completing the aesthetic are illuminated door sills with the First Edition designation, along with a numbered interior badge highlighting the limited production volume. ‘Opposites United’ CUV Design Imagined, penned, and brought to life by Kia’s three design studios in Seoul, Frankfurt and Irvine, California, the EV6 crossover is a worldwide collaboration inspired by a new design philosophy called ‘Opposites United,’ which takes its cues and inspirations from the contrasts found in nature and everyday life. Key design elements include: “Digital Tiger” grille form serves as Kia’s new tiger nose design

Headlamps offer sequential dynamic light pattern

Flush exterior door handles

High rear deck serves as a spoiler

Cross-car rear light cluster

Wheel sizes will be available in 19, 20 or 21-inches A Foundation for the Electric Age E-GMP serves as the core technology for the next generation of Kia EVs. Highlights include: Rear-wheel-biased; available AWD capability with front electric motor

Strong body structure utilizing 75 percent high-strength steel (HSS) and ultra-high strength steel (UHSS)

Five-link rear suspension

World’s first mass-produced integrated drive axle (IDA) to enhance ride comfort and handling, combining wheel bearings with the drive shaft to save weight

A long wheelbase and short overhangs maximize interior space with flat floor, no tunnel layout

Underfloor mounted battery placement enables low center of gravity for stability Battery Tech for Superb Performance, Extended Range, Fast Charging and Innovative V2L At the heart of EV6 is an energy-dense Nickel-Cobalt-Manganese (80/10/10) battery pack available in two sizes: 58.0 kWh and 77.4 kWh. The low-mounted, underfloor pack delivers energy to both RWD and AWD electric motor layouts with varying horsepower at the front and rear axles. AWD gives EV6 the traction and capability befitting a CUV. EV6 offers up to 576 horsepower and an extended AER up to a targeted 300 miles across several configurations (AER for specific drivetrain configurations will be announced closer to the EV6’s on-sale date): RWD: 58.0 kWh battery with a 160kW rear motor yields 167 horsepower

RWD: 77.4 kWh battery with a 160kW rear motor yields 218 horsepower

AWD: 77.4 kWh battery with a 70kW front motor and a 160kW rear motor yields 313 horsepower Estimated zero-to-60 performance in 5.1 seconds

AWD: 77.4 kWh battery with a 160kW front motor and a 270kW rear motor yields 576 horsepower(GT) Estimated zero-to-60 mph performance in less than 3.5 seconds Not available until late 2022

Beyond its impressive power and range, the EV6’s advanced battery system enables the convenience of ultra-fast charging with the following features and capabilities: World’s first patented multi-charging system supporting 400v and 800v DC charging, which works on DC chargers with speeds ranging from 50kW to 350kW

800v DC fast charging from a 350-kW charger allows: Nearly 70 miles added in less than 5 minutes Up to 210-miles (10-to-80 percent) added in under 18 minutes

11kW on-board charger (OBC) for Level 2 recharging from 10-to-100 percent in 7 hours, 10 minutes (240v AC, at 40-amps) for the larger 77.4 kWh battery versions Innovative Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality makes EV6 a power source on wheels to support everything from computers to home improvement projects to camping and tailgating. Electricity flows from the high-energy battery to an Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU), providing 1900 watts of power to electrical appliances, devices, tools and recreational equipment. The system highlights include: 110V power outlet located in a socket on front of second row seat base; adapter to draw power from the external charge port

From a full charge, power can be drawn from the vehicle for 36 or more consecutive hours

EV6 is able to charge vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) at 1.1 kW, equivalent to a 110V charger Sustainable, Spacious, Tech-Savvy Cabin The EV6 offers a modern and eco-friendly cabin with a spacious, flat floor design. Standard and available interior highlights include: Extensive use of recycled plastic throughout interior

100% vegan leather surfaces on some trims

100% LED lighting inside and out

Slim front seats Thin seat frames use ultra-light “giga-steel” to maximize rear seat space/knee room due to a slim seat back design

27.7 cubic feet of cargo space behind 60/40 split-folding second row; 53.5 cubic feet of cargo space with second row folded down

Hands-free Smart Power Tailgate for easier cargo access

Additional storage space for small items in front trunk (frunk) The EV6 offers a wide array of standard and available technology features, including: Panoramic dual integrated 12-inch TFT center cluster and infotainment screens that form a wide, horizontal, curved display extending across the instrument panel Blue light-filtered screens to reduce eye strain and fatigue

Augmented Reality (AR) Head-Up Display (HUD) system projects graphics from the base of the windshield in a large three-dimensional image that appears to be over the hood of the car Provides speed and Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) alerts, vehicle information, lane guidance and turn-by-turn navigation instructions

Bluetooth functionality

Wireless smartphone charging

Meridian Premium Audio system 14 speakers with titanium dome for an immersive and rich audio experience Intelli Q technology corrects audio volume/sound quality according to vehicle speed change

UVO link connected vehicle experience: Kia Pay: Enjoy an in-car commerce experience. Allows the user to transact conveniently from inside the vehicle with a growing number of merchants and popular outlets Available Add-On customer convenience Map and Infotainment Over-The-Air (OTA) capability Available Wi-Fi Hotspot: Allows customers to connect their personal devices and enjoy streaming Stolen Vehicle Recovery: Peace of mind for owners with the capability to assist law enforcement agencies to recover a stolen vehicle Connected Routing: Uses the cloud to calculate the optimal route using real-time maps, predicted traffic info based on historical information and AI to learn the preferred routes of users Smartwatch accessibility: Provides battery status, vehicle notifications and certain vehicle control through Apple and Android smartwatches Connected Weather: Provides weather information for more than 25,000 cities Enhanced voice assist feature allows voice control of the vehicle’s climate, seat and steering-wheel heating, audio system, and other functions Smart Speaker Integration: Lets customers use Amazon-Alexa or Google-Assistant enabled smart speaker or device to remotely control certain vehicle functions, such as remote start 911 Connect and Roadside Assistance: Automatically calls 911 via the built-in modem if an airbag deploys. For non-emergencies, it can connect with 24/7 roadside assistance and share the vehicle’s location On-demand Find My Car with Surround View Monitor: Uses the vehicle cameras to capture images of the vehicle’s surroundings and then displays them in the UVO link App or Portal Last Mile Navigation: Provides walking directions to the driver’s actual destination if the vehicle is parked between 0.1 and 1.2 miles away Integrates owner’s personal calendar and shows calendar events in the navigation system

The EV6 also offers a roster of standard and available features that enhance safety and convenience: Surround View Monitor (SVM): Utilizes four cameras to provide a 360-degree perspective around the vehicle, enhancing driver confidence in tight parking situations

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist-Reverse (PCA-R): Detects certain objects behind the vehicle, issuing an audible warning when an obstruction is detected and will automatically assist with emergency braking if there is a risk of collision

Rear Occupant Alert (ROA): Upon exiting, the vehicle provides a reminder to check for unattended passengers that may remain in the rear seating area

Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA): Allows remote parking or exiting a parking spot with the driver operating the EV6 from outside the vehicle

Safe Exit Assist (SEA): Audibly alerts the driver or passengers opening their door not to exit the vehicle when the system detects approaching traffic. The system can intervene to lock the rear doors when the vehicle is equipped with available Power Child Lock The Safety of Advanced Driver Assistance As part of Kia’s overall commitment to safety, the EV6 has a comprehensive list of 21 standard active Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)1 including: Blind-Spot Avoidance Assist (BCA): Under certain conditions, can detect vehicles traveling in the next lane. When a vehicle is detected in the blind spot, the vehicle brakes the outer wheel under certain conditions to help return the vehicle to its lane

Driver Attention Warning (DAW): Senses inattentive driving patterns and sends an audible/visual warning to alert the driver

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA): Assists the driver when braking to help prevent a collision or lessen the effects in certain conditions if a vehicle is detected in front. Uses automatic braking to avoid or mitigate an impact Other standard iterations of FCA include FCA-Ped (Pedestrian), FCA-LS (Land-Change Side), FCA-LO (Lane-Change Oncoming), FCA-JC (Junction Crossing), FCA-JT (Junction Turning)

High Beam Assist (HBA): Detects oncoming traffic and automatically switches off the high beam headlights then turns them on once traffic has passed

Highway Driving Assist II (HDA 2): This system is the evolution of HDA, which is a driving convenience system that keeps a set distance from a car in front and centers the vehicle in the lane. HDA2 will additionally assist with lane changes and adjust the lateral position of the car within the lane

ISLA (Intelligent Speed Limit Assist): Recognizes signs and provides relevant feedback in the cluster and augmented-reality head-up display (AR HUD)

Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control-Curve (NSCC-C): Leverages the navigation system to lower the vehicle’s speed proactively before upcoming curves in the road

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA): Helps detect most approaching cross traffic when in reverse. When approaching cross traffic is detected, the system alerts the driver and applies the brakes Kia America – about us Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the “Official Automotive Partner” of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.* For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert. *The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

