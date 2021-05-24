Faraday Future launches FF 91 viewing experience in New York

EV startup Faraday Future is celebrating the grand opening of what it’s calling the FF Futurist Experience in New York City, allowing the public to see its upcoming FF 91 EV up-close for the first time. This experience will coincide with Faraday Future’s pending SPAC merger to promote its flagship vehicle while the deal finalizes.

Faraday Future was first founded in 2014 in Carson, California, south of Los Angeles. The company’s name is a nod to scientist Michael Faraday. We’ve covered the company in greater detail in the past, but not as much recently, as the company has had some ups and downs alongside executive turnaround in recent years.

That being said, current CEO Dr. Carsten Breitfeld has seemingly helped right the Faraday ship, bringing the FF 91 one step closer to full production. At the end of January 2021, Faraday Future announced it would be entering the NASDAQ through an SPAC merger with Property Solutions Acquisition Corp (PSAC) valued at $3.4 billion.

The merger will reportedly provide $1 billion gross proceeds to support the FF 91 scaled production and delivery. When the merger is complete, Faraday Future’s ($FFIE) flagship EV is expected to deliver within 12 months. Its NYC exhibit will now offer the public an up-close look at the FF 91 for the first time.

A glimpse at the new FF Futurist Experience in NYC

See Faraday Future’s flagship FF 91 in New York City

In a press release today, Faraday Future announced the grand opening of The FF Futurist Experience, located at 5 East 59th Street in New York, NY. In addition to seeing an FF 91 close up, visitors will be able to learn more about the design and performance features that go into the EV as well. Breitfeld elaborates:

FF 91 is a class defining high performance luxury electric vehicle that sets a new benchmark in experience for the driver and for the passengers. The New York City area is an important market not only for EVs but also for luxury vehicles in general, so we’re delighted to be able to showcase our vehicles there in this new interactive experience.

This experience in New York coincides with Faraday Future’s pending merger with Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. The company’s Co-CEO and Chairman, Jordan Vogel, shares his thoughts:

FF’s unique and differentiated vehicle and industry-leading technology is best experienced in person, and the FF Futurist Experience will be an incredible way for the public to interact with this vehicle. As the company heads towards its public listing, we can’t wait to show off the FF 91’s brand DNA, and third internet living space experience.

After several years of promising to deliver its first EV, Faraday Future appears poised to finally do so with the FF 91. The FF Futurist Experience will run until Faraday Future’s public listing is complete, expected sometime in the second quarter of this year.

