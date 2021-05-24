Tesla accelerates Model S Plaid delivery timeline after delays, stops taking Model S Plaid+ orders

Tesla is accelerating its Model S Plaid delivery timeline after seemingly overcoming delays.

At the same time, the automaker has stopped taking orders for the Model S Plaid+.

After months of delays, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the automaker will hold a delivery event on June 3 for the first new Model S after the update unveiled in January.

With the Model S now finally ready for deliveries, Tesla has updated the new order timeline to June in order to get more orders from buyers who could take delivery by the end of the quarter.

Before Musk’s announcement, Tesla was listing an August to September delivery timeline for the new Model S Plaid.

Now Tesla is listing a June delivery timeline for the Model S Plaid:

Don’t get too excited, though, since Tesla often updates those delivery timelines to just try to squeeze in more deliveries at the end of the quarter knowing that some people won’t be able to take delivery for whatever reason, like trade-in timing, financing, etc.

At the same time, Tesla also grayed out the Plaid+ option, which results in people now not being able to place an order for the new top-of-the-line Model S.

When Tesla first unveiled the new Model S in January, the company introduced a new Model S Plaid+, which replaced the previous Plaid as the new top performance version with Tesla’s new structural battery pack and 4680 battery cell.

At first, the automaker said that the new version of the Model S would come in late 2021, but it quickly delayed it to mid-2022.

The move was seen as a way to steer more buyers toward the Model S Plaid.

Tesla introduced two new versions with higher performance at the same time, which likely confused buyers, especially considering Tesla has a strong core group of buyers who always get the new higher-performance version.

Now Tesla has removed the capacity to place an order for the Model S Plaid+ on its online configurator altogether.

Again, it’s likely to encourage people to get the Model S Plaid instead.

