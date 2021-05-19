Faraday Future unveils 27-inch backseat screen with video conferencing feature in its electric car

Faraday Future has unveiled a new feature in its FF91 electric vehicle: a 27-inch backseat screen with a video conferencing feature.

We haven’t reported a lot about Faraday Future lately, but things are finally starting to move faster for the electric vehicle startup, which struggled for a few years.

The company is expected to close on its SPAC deal with Property Solutions Acquisition Corp to bring in the financing needed to bring its FF91 electric car to production.

The FF91 is an ultra-luxury vehicle. A lot of the experience is built around the backseat, and now, it unveiled a massive screen for the backseat along with a video conferencing feature:

“Faraday Future (“FF”), a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, today announced that its class defining ultimate-intelligent tech-luxury electric FF 91 will now have additional passenger-focused features available at launch. Rear seat passengers in the FF 91 will lower and raise the unique 27-inch Rear Passenger Display (RSD) with a simple voice command and also have the ability to conduct in-vehicle video conferencing while commuting.”

Here’s a quick video showcasing the new feature:

Hong Rao, Vice President of I.A.I at Faraday Future, commented on the new feature:

“FF will deliver the latest and most advanced user-focused capabilities in the FF 91. These voice control and video conferencing upgrades are a crucial part of our third-internet living space experience. We continually seek out and discover new ways to enhance both the user and the unique mobility experience of the FF 91, and with these features, we believe our users will truly benefit from the advanced technology we are incorporating into our vehicles.”

When it comes to performance specs, the FF91 is equipped with a large 130 kWh battery pack, 1,050 horsepower drivetrain, and it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than 2.4 seconds.

The company is expected to close its merger SPAC deal this quarter, and it aims to bring the FF91 to production within 12 months from the closing of the deal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.