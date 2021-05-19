Quick Charge Podcast: May 19, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Close look at rare Tesla Roadster outing ahead of production version
- Tesla loans Model Y to UFC fighter Beneil Dariush after he called out Elon Musk for delay
- Tesla Cyberquad is nowhere to be seen, but Hot Wheels has you covered
- Faraday Future unveils 27-inch backseat screen with video conferencing feature in its electric car
- Kia’s first dedicated EV, the 2022 EV6, launches in Times Square
- These light, thin, flexible solar panels ‘peel and stick’ to roofs
- EGEB: GE finalizes contracts for phase 3 of world’s largest offshore wind farm
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.