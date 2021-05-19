In today’s Electrek Green Energy Brief (EGEB):

GE will provide 87 Haliade-X 14 MW for the third and final phase of the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm.

Rhode Island gets more than 100 megawatts of solar as it works toward 100% clean electricity by 2030.

UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.

World’s largest offshore wind farm

GE Renewable Energy yesterday announced that it has finalized the Turbine Supply and Service and Warranty contracts for the third and final phase of the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm, known as Dogger Bank C. It’s also finalized the Service and Warranty Contract for a five-year full-service agreement that will begin once the Dogger Bank C phase is commissioned in 2026.

The company has now finalized all contracts for the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm, due to become the largest offshore wind farm in the world upon completion.

Dogger Bank is being built in three phases — A, B, and C — more than 81 miles (130 km) off England’s northeast coast. Each phase will be able to produce 6 TWh of electricity, totaling 18 TWh annually, when complete in 2026. That’s equivalent to powering approximately 6 million UK homes annually.

GE details:

Dogger Bank C is owned by SSE Renewables (50%) and Equinor (50%), while Dogger Bank A and B are owned by SSE Renewables (40%), Equinor (40%), and Eni (20%). As previously announced, Dogger Bank A and B phases will be the first to feature GE’s Haliade-X 13 MW, with a total of 190 to be installed. Today’s confirmation of an additional order of 87 upscaled Haliade-X 14 MW turbines for Dogger Bank C brings the total number of Haliade-X units to be installed at Dogger Bank to a total of 277.

New solar for Rhode Island

CS Energy, an Edison, New Jersey-based integrated energy firm that designs and builds optimized projects in the solar, storage, and emerging energy industries, has provided turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction services for the largest portfolio of distributed generation solar projects to date in Rhode Island.

Photo: CS Energy

When completed, the 50 megawatt (MW) portfolio will push CS Energy’s total to more than 100 MW of clean power projects in Rhode Island over the last five years. Rhode Island has a target of 100% renewable electricity by 2030.

The latest portfolio project located near Kingstown, Rhode Island, converted an inactive gravel site into a clean power generation plant.

Rhode Island, the smallest US state by area, has a population of 1,057,125. It hosts Block Island, the first US offshore wind farm, and consumes less energy on a per capita basis than any other state.

Rhode Island generates a larger share of its electricity from natural gas than any other state. In 2019, natural gas fueled 91% of Rhode Island’s electricity net generation, so it’s got work to do to get to 100% renewable energy by 2030. But its total carbon dioxide emissions were the second-lowest among all the states in 2017.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.