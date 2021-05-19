Tesla Cyberquad is nowhere to be seen, but Hot Wheels has you covered

We haven’t heard much about Tesla Cyberquad, an electric ATV that Tesla is supposed to release with the Cybertruck. since its unveiling, but now Mattel’s Hot Wheels is releasing its own.

Last year, we reported on Tesla partnering with Hot Wheels on two Cybertruck remote-controlled toys.

Mattel’s team of toy designers worked directly with Tesla to produce the remote-controlled versions of the electric pickup truck and stay true to the design.

The company ended up delaying the launch of the bigger 1/10 scale remote-controlled Cybertruck, and today they are announcing an updated version going on sale on Friday.

They are adding the Cyberquad to the set:

“Hot Wheels® Cybertruck R/C is a 1:10 scaled version of the groundbreaking electric truck and now is your chance to get behind the wheel, or at least the controller that looks exactly like it! At only $100, this futuristic masterpiece includes a free-rolling Cyberquad and controller that mimics the innovative steering wheel. You won’t believe how this cyber beast upscales everything in its path.”

They released a few pictures of their updated Cybertruck with Cyberquad:

When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck last year, CEO Elon Musk had a little “one more thing” moment on stage when they brought the Tesla Cyberquad, an electric ATV, to show the loading capacity of Cybertruck’s bed.

At the time, it wasn’t clear whether Tesla planned on making the electric ATV available, but Musk later confirmed that it will be an option for Cybertruck buyers.

We haven’t heard a peep from Tesla about the Cyberquad since.

Some maniacs couldn’t wait for Tesla and actually ended up building their own, and made the electric ATV accelerate to up to 100 mph.

While Tesla is getting closer to bring the Cybertruck to production, it’s unclear if the Cyberquad is still going to be an option at launch, but it is for the Hot Wheels version.

The updated Hot Wheels set also comes with a new remote control based on the Cybertruck’s steering wheel.

It is going for sale on Friday.

