Tesla is bringing new Roadster prototype on rare outing ahead of new release candidate coming

Tesla is bringing the new Roadster prototype on a rare outing at L.A.’s Petersen Automotive Museum ahead of having a new release candidate later this summer.

After years of having the program on the shelves to focus on less expensive and higher volume vehicles, Tesla unveiled the next-generation Tesla Roadster in 2017, and CEO Elon Musk said that it will come to market in 2020.

Of course, that never happened.

The vehicle program was later delayed as the CEO said that it wasn’t a priority for Tesla.

The automaker focused on ramping up Model 3 and Model Y.

Later, Musk hinted at Tesla Roadster being delayed all the way to 2022 as the automaker focuses on the Cybertruck.

He often remained vague about a new official timeline for the electric hypercar program, but he confirmed earlier this year that the engineering of the new Tesla Roadster will be completed this year in order to enter production in 2022.

He even said that he expects Tesla to have a new drivable release candidate by the end of the summer.

Now we have learned that just before that is supposed to happen, the automaker is bringing the Roadster prototype on a rare new public outing.

Tesla doesn’t take the Roadster prototype out often. The last time it was seen was at Tesla’s Battery Day last September.

The Petersen Automotive Museum has now announced that they will have the new Roadster prototype for two weeks starting on May 19:

“The Tesla Roadster is coming to the Petersen Automotive Museum for two weeks! Be one of the first to see the new Roadster alongside the original vehicle for this limited exhibition. We will be open seven days a week, with after-hours viewing opportunities for a more intimate experience. “

Tesla brought the Cybertruck prototype to the museum last year during the pandemic to help out during the reopening process.

Electrek went and got a close look at the electric pickup truck prototype at the event, and we enjoyed the rest of the museum, too.

If you want to go check out the Roadster prototype, all you have to do is buy general admission tickets for the Petersen Museum between May 19 and June 2.

