Tesla brings Roadster, Cybertruck prototypes and more to Battery Day [Gallery]

Tesla brought several prototypes to its Battery Day and Shareholders Meeting event today, including the Roadster, Cybertruck, and more.

As usual with a Tesla event and especially a TSLA shareholders meeting, Tesla brought a few prototypes for people to look at during the inevitable delay before the event actually starts.

CEO Elon Musk is known for a lot of things, but punctuality is not one of them.

Tesla shareholder Marco Carini is Electrek’s eyes and ears at the event, and he took several pictures of the prototypes.

Here’s the Tesla Cybertruck prototype:

This is the best look we’ve had at the Cybertruck prototype since Tesla loaned it to the Petersen Museum in Los Angeles earlier this year.

Tesla also brought the Roadster prototype to the event:

At first glance, the prototype, which Tesla rarely takes out, hasn’t been updated since its last outing.

But it looks better than ever in the sunlight today.

Tesla also brought a Tesla Semi prototype at Battery Day:

The electric semi truck looks like the same prototype Tesla unveiled almost three years ago.

Finally, the Cyberquad, Tesla’s electric ATV, was also displayed alongside the Cybertruck:

The Cyberquad is supposed to be offered as an accessory to Cybertruck buyers when it launches next year.

