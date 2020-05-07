Elon Musk hints at Tesla Roadster being delayed to 2022

Elon Musk hinted at the next-generation Tesla Roadster being delayed to at least 2022 and maybe even later.

When Tesla first unveiled the new Roadster in 2017, Musk said that it was coming in 2020.

While Tesla never officially delayed the Roadster, Musk did say last year that it wasn’t a priority, hinting at the production likely being pushed beyond 2020.

Now in a new interview with Joe Rogan, Musk hinted that we might have to wait much longer before seeing the new Roadster getting to production.

The CEO listed several things that Tesla will do before making the new Roadster:

Ramping up Model Y production

Getting Gigafactory Berlin to production

Expanding Gigafactory Shanghai

Getting Tesla Semi to production

Getting Tesla Cybertruck to production

Several of those milestones are not expected to be achieved until late 2021 – meaning that the new Tesla Roadster might not come until 2022.

When Rogan specifically asked if the Cybertruck will come before the Roadster, Musk said that it makes more sense to do the Cybertruck first.

Currently, Tesla is guiding the start of Cybertruck production in late 2021 and the automaker still needs to build an entire new factory to make that happen.

Musk added that the new Roadster is “the dessert” and that “everyone who has been waiting, they won’t be sorry.”

When first unveiling the vehicle, Musk claimed a list of insanely impressive specs for the new Roadster, including 0-60 mph in 1.9 sec, 620-mile of range, and more.

At the time, the CEO said that those were the specs for the “base version” of the Roadster and the CEO reiterated that during the new interview – without confirming what are the specs of the higher-end version.

Furthermore, Musk confirmed that the “SpaceX package” is still in the plans for the new Tesla Roadster.

Based on his previous comments, the “SpaceX package” consists of a bunch of cold air thrusters around the car to improve performance.

Here’s the new interview with Joe Rogan:

Last month, Musk said that Tesla might give an update on the new Roadster and the Tesla Semi later this year.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.