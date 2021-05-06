Quick Charge Podcast: May 6, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla moves to give greater access to data from your electric car after pressure in China
- Tesla’s (TSLA) demand is through the roof, already sold out this quarter
- Tesla is completely revamping referral program after spending $23 million on free Supercharging
- Renault Mégane E-TECH Electric production shots revealed as automaker rebrands for electric era
- Volta Trucks accelerates expansion with 3 new vehicles, plans for North America
- ARRIVAL Exclusive – Inside Britain’s most ‘valuable’ business | FULLY CHARGED
- NIO expands outside of China – starting with launching its electric vehicles in Norway
- Nuvve announces V2G charging hubs and TaaS for future EVs
