ARRIVAL Exclusive – Inside Britain’s most ‘valuable’ business | FULLY CHARGED

What Arrival is doing is revolutionary, and since our visit last July, we have been desperate to return to its R&D centre in Banbury to see how the EV startup’s electric van and bus designs have developed.

Whilst still a prototype, the bus has come a long way with a flexible, modular design aimed at pleasing both the rider and the driver. The delivery van has been moderated to meet universal demands but has kept its ability to carry huge amounts of cargo with incredible visibility.

What makes Arrival stand out is its focus not only on vehicle designs to ensure they are scalable but also on its manufacturing plans of using robots within micro-factories to deliver mass orders. With Arrival moving at speed towards production, we cannot wait to see what the startup does next.

