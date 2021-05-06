Tesla moves to give greater access to data from your electric car after pressure in China

Tesla announced that it will create a database to give greater access to data from their electric cars after being under pressure in China.

Over the last few months, there have been a lot of discussions about data with Tesla in China.

Firstly, we reported on the People’s Liberation Army, China’s military, issuing a notice banning Tesla owners from parking their vehicles on bases and in housing complexes.

In this case, the concern was primarily about Tesla vehicles being equipped with cameras that are always filming with Tesla’s Sentry Mode and TeslaCam features.

In response, Tesla promised to store all data collected in China locally and even to establish a new data center.

Secondly, there was the whole saga with the Tesla owner who protested at Tesla’s booth at the Shanghai Motor Show following being involved in an accident that she claimed was due to Tesla’s brakes.

The automaker ended up sharing the data from her vehicle, which has been something Tesla has steered away from previously.

Now, Tesla has issued a statement to announce that it will create a new database accessible to Tesla owners to get more data from their vehicles.

The company didn’t elaborate on how this new database will work, but it has previously released new tools for people to retrieve “blackbox data” after a crash.

However, this method can be expensive and complicated to operate.

Electrek’s Take

A secure database accessible online through your Tesla account credentials has been something that Tesla owners have been requesting for a while.

With the level of connectivity in Tesla vehicles, it has long believed to be something the automaker could do, but the automaker has been really protective of the data for a long time.

I don’t know what form this will take exactly, but I’m excited to see it, and I’m hoping it will make it to other markets.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

