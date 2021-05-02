Aventon has long offered some of the sleekest e-bikes available in the realistic every-man’s price range. Until today, the company’s e-bikes all ranged from $1,199 to $1,699. With the launch of the new Aventon Aventure fat tire e-bike, Aventon has managed to expand into the adventure class of e-bikes without seeing a huge price bump.

The new Aventon Aventure is priced at $1,899, marking only a slight increase in price from the company’s existing models.

But for those extra couple hundred bucks you get a lot more on your plate.

The Aventon Aventure improves upon the Aventon Sinch – the only other fat tire e-bike in Aventon’s lineup – by going full size.

The large 26″x4″ fat tires make quick work of sand, snow, dirt, grass or pavement. Basically anything surface you can think of, a full-size fat tire bike can probably ride it.

And since the bike is full-size, you don’t have the limitations of a folding frame or the small diameter wheels that go with it.













With the Aventure, the same bike can hop in the bike lane to get you out of the city and then turn off at the trailhead or onto a beach path for more adventurous riding.

When an e-bike is equipped with these big tires, you’ll generally want a big motor as well to make sure the bike doesn’t feel sluggish. Aventon has outfitted the Aventure with a 750W continuous motor that pulls a peak power rating of 1,130W.

That’s enough for 28 mph (45 km/h) speeds on pedal assist, or 20 mph (32 km/h) on throttle-only riding.

That beefy motor is fed by a 48V 15Ah battery with 720Wh of capacity – or enough for up to 45 miles (72 km) of range, according to the company.

Aventon is one of the few e-bike companies that provides real-world range data, and it turns out that the listed 45 mile range figure is actually achieved when using pedal-assist level 2.

Riders who drop down into pedal assist level 1 will see an even higher range of 53 miles (85 km), while riders who indulge themselves with higher power in level 5 will see the range dip to 19 miles (30.5 km) while flying at 28 mph (45 km/h).

Riding throttle-only at 20 mph (32 km/h) nets you 27 miles (43 km) without using the pedals.

I’ve always been impressed that Aventon provides the real world range data for every pedal assist level, plus throttle-only riding. They don’t hide behind “ideal conditions range ratings” or simply advertise the best level 1 pedal-assist range.

The battery is also entirely hidden in the frame’s downtube, yet remains removable with a keyed lock.

Speaking of the frame, the bike comes in either a step-over or step-thru, and each has multiple size and color options. In a world of one-size-fits-most e-bikes, this level of customization is a much appreciated rarity.

Other nice components on the bike include an 8-speed Shimano Acera derailleur, Zoom Forgo 80 mm travel fork, Bengal Ares 3 hydraulic disc brakes on 180 mm rotors, full fenders, plus a fancy new color screen with accompanying smartphone app.

There’s also a headlight integrated into the handlebars and a tail light built right into the seat stay on the rear of the frame.

Aventon has both front and rear racks designed for the Aventure as well, making it easy to haul more stuff with you on your own adventures.

We’ll have a review of the new Aventon Aventure coming up shortly, so keep checking back for that. So far the bike is shaping up to be a win though, showing that Aventon has been able to successfully take its urban/recreation roots and employ the same level of attention to detail and sleek design chops towards the adventure segment.

