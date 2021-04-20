San Diego-based Juiced Bikes has just officially launched its new electric moped, the Juiced Scorpion X, designed to replace the original Juiced Scorpion and provide several key upgrades.

The new model was first unveiled last week, showing off several new improvements to the original Juiced Scorpion moped-style electric bike.

Carrying an MSRP of $2,199, Juiced Bikes is launching the Scorpion X at a promotional price of $1,999.

The Scorpion X improves upon the original Juiced Scorpion by increasing the power, speed, and range of the bike.

As Juiced Bikes founder and CEO Tora Harris explained:

“With the Scorpion X, we really wanted to create a more powerful ‘base model’ electric bike. The original Scorpion is an amazing bike, but I thought it was important to take it up a notch with more power, torque, riding range and just a better riding experience. By taking things up a notch, especially with the development of our new, custom Bafang 750-Watt RetroBlade motor, riders get an insane riding experience that we’re incredibly proud of.”

The original motor previously found in the base model Scorpion has now been replaced by Juiced’s RetroBlade motor that was custom designed together with Bafang.

The motor is also in use on the high-powered Juiced HyperScorpion and Juiced HyperScrambler 2 electric bicycles.

The motor helps boost the Scorpion X’s speed up to 28 mph (45 km/h), which is the maximum allowed by law for Class 3 e-bikes.

While the previous Juiced Scorpion model also carried an advertised top speed of 28 mph, we found in our testing that we often fell a bit short of that speed. The new RetroBlade motor upgrade in the Scorpion X is expected to help boost the power and speed of the updated model.

The range rating of the Scorpion X has also been boosted to a maximum of 55 miles (88 km) with pedal assist.

That higher range is thanks to a 15% larger battery capacity, increased to a 52V and 15Ah pack (from 13Ah) for a total of 780 Wh.

The Scorpion X also gets the HyperScorpion’s ultra-loud horn, key-switch for security, and RelayRack on the rear.

It continues to offer the same step-through frame design, full-suspension setup, dual piston hydraulic disc brakes, tall-seat adapter for longer leg riders (the standard seat is capable of supporting riders down to a minimum of 5’2″), oversized headlight, and puncture-resistant street tires.

The Juiced Scorpion series of electric bikes has often been imitated but is still seen as one of the best options on the market for high-quality construction that borders on motorbike-level design.

To see our own thoughts on other models in this series of moped-style e-bikes, check out our reviews of the HyperScorpion and the HyperScrambler 2.

