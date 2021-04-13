Quick Charge Podcast: April 13, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla Semi: Tesla is looking to launch its ‘Semi Service Program’ starting with a surprising locatiom
- Tesla prepares to use its new electric semi-trucks between Fremont and Giga Nevada
- Elon Musk reportedly tried to hire VW’s Herbert Diess as Tesla CEO
- Volkswagen ID.4 Pro electric SUV receives 260-mile EPA range
- Polestar 2 electric car gets update with cheaper and longer range options, heat pump, and more
- Electric vehicle spotlight (EVS): Sono Motors
- Yamaha develops compact 350 kW motor for EVs, 1900 hp hypercar envisioned
- EGEB: The Navajo Nation finalizes leases for two more solar farms
- California’s PG&E launches community microgrid program
