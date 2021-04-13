Volkswagen ID.4 Pro electric SUV receives 260-mile EPA range

The Volkswagen ID.4 Pro, the first-volume version of VW’s new electric SUV, has received its official EPA estimated range: 260 miles.

The VW ID.4 is expected to be an important vehicle to accelerate electric adoption thanks to its price and the fact that VW is planning to build in high volume at multiple factories, including in the US starting next year.

For now, only the first edition of the ID.4 has been delivered in the US. The vehicle is expected to be really popular, and it will also come with higher volumes.

The 2021 ID.4 Pro is now on sale in the US for $39,995 MSRP before incentives.

Now the ID.4 Pro has received its official EPA rating of 260 miles of range – 10 more miles than the 1st Edition version:

The EPA-estimated fuel economy for ID.4 Pro RWD is 107 MPGe in city driving; 91 MPGe in highway driving, and 99 MPGe in combined city/highway driving. The EPA fuel economy estimates for ID.4 Pro S and 1st Edition models are 104 MPGe in city driving, 89 MPGe in highway driving, and 97 MPGe in combined city/highway driving.

The vehicle is equipped with a 82 kWh battery pack and a rear-mounted AC permanent-magnet synchronous motor with 201 horsepower and 228 pound-feet of torque.

VW also reiterated that the ID.4 Pro owners will get 3 years of free charging on the Electrify America network:

ID.4 owners receive three years of unlimited charging at Electrify America DC Fast Chargers at no additional cost. Electrify America is the nation’s largest open DC fast charging network with more than 560 charging stations and more than 2,400 DC fast chargers, including two cross-country routes to take electric vehicle (EV) drivers from Washington D.C. to Los Angeles, and Jacksonville to San Diego.

The ID.4 can fast-charge at 125 kW, which is not on the most powerful side for an EV in 2021, but VW claims that the electric SUV can maintain a high charge rate deep in the a charging session – resulting in the capacity to charge from 5% to 80% charged in about 38 minutes.

Availability will be limited since the automaker is still shipping the vehicles from Germany, but the ID.4 is expected to have greater availability next year once it’s being produced at VW’s Chattanooga factory.

You can check out our first drive review of the VW ID.4 electric SUV here.

