Tesla prepares to use its new electric semi-trucks between Fremont and Giga Nevada

Tesla is preparing to support its upcoming new Tesla Semi electric trucks on the route between Fremont Factory and Gigafactory Nevada.

The automaker is going to be its own best customer when it comes to the electric truck.

Yesterday, Electrek reported that Tesla was looking to hire its first service technicians for Tesla Semi, and we were surprised to see that they were looking for people in Canada.

Shortly after, Tesla also added several same new positions at different locations:

With the listing in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, we speculated that Tesla was looking to add service capacity to support local early Tesla Semi customers — most likely Walmart Canada, which is based in the region and ordered over 100 electric trucks from Tesla.

Now for these new locations in California and Nevada, the first four are clearly to support the route between Fremont factory and Gigafactory Nevada.

Tesla moves a ton of products on the 260-mile route between the two factories.

All the battery packs and drivetrains are produced in Nevada and shipped to California, where Tesla builds and assembles the electric cars.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously referred to the automaker’s logistic costs to carry cargo between the two locations as “gigantic.”

It makes it a prime route to use the upcoming Tesla Semi trucks.

Tesla has already moderately used its early prototypes on the route during testing, but it now plans to start production soon, and the use on the route should ramp up — hence the new service locations along the way.

Jerome Guillen, President of Tesla Heavy Trucking, previously said that the automaker plans to be its own customer on that route with the Tesla Semi.

The potential savings are important with lower cost of operations per mile.

The cost savings could be also improved by using convoys with a platooning technology to reduce the cost of operation to $0.85 per miles with a three-truck convoy:

As Electrek reported last month, Tesla started building a new Tesla Semi production line in Nevada that will be able to build five trucks per week before moving to volume production in Texas next year.

The automaker is expected to have at least a few dozen more Tesla Semi trucks on the road this year.

