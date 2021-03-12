If you’ve ever wanted to race a 60 mph electric scooter as part of a real racing league, you’re in luck. The eSkootr Championship is preparing a new racing league and has just shown off its eSkootr S1X racing electric scooter.

What’s that? Oh, you don’t have a death wish? Well, that’s fine, you can still read about this fairly insane racing electric scooter anyway.

eSkootr S1X racing electric scooter unveiled

The eSkootr S1X electric scooter hits a top speed of 62 mph (100 km/h) and is powered by a pair of 6,000W motors.

To (hopefully) keep the scooter from losing front-wheel traction in corners, that powerful front motor has its torque dialed back a bit for safety.

That’s likely going to be pretty darn important, as these scooters are designed to be pushed hard and lean up to 50 degrees in the corners.

I don’t even drag knee on my motorcycles, so I can’t imagine trying to do it on an electric scooter.

Power is controlled by a typical hand throttle, and there is a second “boost” button that can apply even more power in the straightaways.

The carbon-fiber 77 lb (35 kg) scooter rolls on 6.5 inch wheels, which are even smaller than they sound.

Fortunately, the race course, which is expected to be between 400-1,000 meters long (1,300 to 3,200 feet), is specially constructed to provide as safe of a surface as possible for those small wheels.

The scooters are each powered by a 1.33 kWh battery, which is actually a rather low capacity for a 12 kW scooter, but is only designed to last for the 8-10 minute races.

Each race will operate in a heat of six racers, with the finalists advancing to the championship run of 10 racers. The smaller heats will presumably reduce the carnage and eventual body count.

Speaking of carnage, the scooters are designed with a kill switch to cut power if the rider becomes separated from his or her ride.















In another nod to safety, the eSkootr Championship has appointed Formula 1 advisor Andy Mellor as the new chair of its safety commission.

Races are expected to begin near the end of this year. Now that the racing series has unveiled its new scooter, the last step is to find enough teams to enable the races to begin.

One of the key pitches eSC made when they unveiled the new series was the series would be a cheaper way for professional teams to get into racing. The £400,000 entry fee per season is cheaper than F3, though still requires significant sponsorship. This certainly isn’t the Power Racing Series with its $500 ride-on electric kids toys.

Electrek’s Take

I mean, what can you even say here?

Knock yourselves out?

If they can get enough teams to sign up (apparently they need a minimum of 10 teams and a total of 30 organ donors racers), then I’m 100% positive that this is going to be some of the most exciting racing out there.

But jeez, I hope they protect these riders. I’m currently testing out a cool motorcycle airbag vest. That seems like a minimum here.

As entertaining as this will surely be, it is important to remember that these are inherently unstable vehicles. It’s not like a motorcycle that wants to stay upright. You ever see a motorcycle racing crash? Those bikes sometimes just ride off by themselves afterward.

Don’t get me wrong, I love riding e-scooters, and I’ve even brushed up against 50 mph on the things. But I don’t kid myself about their stability or lack thereof.

So here’s to hoping this becomes a fun racing series to enjoy watching and not just a bloodsport.

