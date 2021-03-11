When it comes to high-end electric surfboards, the Swedish company Awake floats near the upper crust of the category. Its boards are high quality, but they also carry high prices. Now the premium electric surfboard company is releasing its third model with an eye on a more affordable price point.

Of course, terms like “affordable” are relative in the world of electric surfboards.

The company’s premier board, the Awake RÄVIK ONE, was priced at €18,900 ($22,100) when it was unveiled over two years ago.

Awake followed up with the RÄVIK S last year, dropping the price slightly to €16,900 ($18,700).

After expanding the company’s global sales network and opening a US-based subsidiary, now Awake is announcing its third board, the Awake RÄVIK 3. With an all-new design, the new board is entering the market at Awake’s lowest price point yet, just €11,900 ($14,190).

Those numbers might make your eyes water enough to fill a wave pool, but they reflect the type of high-end construction and low-volume production combination that sends prices sky high in nascent industries.

The patent-pending and modular Awake RÄVIK 3 features a revised hull design that updates the board’s weight distribution, carving abilities, and hydrodynamic performance.

The board incorporates new technology, such as an optimized electronic speed controller, a second generation wireless hand throttle, and an all-new brushless motor paired with a redesigned impeller that creates a more aggressive profile.

Awake representative Gustav Kjellberg explained how the RÄVIK 3 is designed to offer the best of both worlds seen in the company’s previous boards:

“What makes the RÄVIK 3 stand out is the awesome versatility of it; you don’t need to compromise between a stable, hard-to-carve board or a super agile, difficult race board. The RÄVIK 3 bridges that gap, offering an adventure option for people who are looking for the best of everything.”

With a 53 km/h (33 mph) top speed, the board definitely has plenty of performance for both beginner and skilled surfers.

And with three skill levels to choose from along with three throttle sensitivity settings, the board can be tuned and grow with the user as his or her skills improve.

As Awake CEO Daniel Aronsson explained in truly epic fashion:

“With Awake RÄVIK ONE and its jaw-dropping acceleration and top speed, we took the first steps in fast-forwarding the future of action water sports back in 2018. The awesome race-characteristics of our second model; the Awake RÄVIK S, introduced a completely new segment to the electric surfboard market, where the conventional limits of electric action sports were erased when my colleague and co-founder Philip Werner landed the first backflip on a wireless motorized surfboard. By combining the learnings and market feedback from both Awake RÄVIK ONE and Awake RÄVIK S, we created the Awake RÄVIK 3 — perfect for the demanding action water sports enthusiast who is looking for a versatile electric surfboard with stable high-speed cruising capabilities, combined with agile race-characteristics. It is simply a board to grow with and will challenge you in your own pace”

The new RÄVIK 3 is now available to order from Awake’s global retailer network, with deliveries beginning in April.

Just keep in mind that the €11,900 price is before VAT. Gulp.

Electrek’s take

I give Awake a good-natured ribbing over its prices, but I do get it. This is the Ferrari of electric surfboards we’re talking about here.

Look, I’ve ridden $10,000 “entry level” electric surfboards before. And don’t get me wrong – they’re TONS of fun. But they’re a Nissan Leaf in comparison to what Awake builds.

Awake’s other boards reach even higher speeds than this one, rocketing along at 56 km/h (35 mph). They also have a 0-50 km/h (0-31 mph) time of four seconds thanks to an 11 kW (15 hp) motor. These things are like jet skis that you can carry to the water under your arm and then prop up in your apartment closet when you’re done.

I’ve got a review of the new RÄVIK 3 in the works, so I’ll be able to tell you more about it from personal experience soon. Until then, feel free to watch me wipeout on my last electric surfboard experience below, while we all save up our pennies and our dreams.

And if that’s still too much for you, then maybe you’ll enjoy a nice little $1,000 electric boat instead!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.