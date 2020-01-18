Awake’s new 35 MPH electric surfboard flies over the water with a 15 hp motor

Swedish electric surfboard manufacturer Awake is back with the release of its newest electric surfboard model, the Awake RÄVIK_S

Awake launched the company’s original RÄVIK electric surfboard in the summer of 2018.

The Awake RÄVIK wasn’t the first electric surfboard on the market, but its high performance design helped revolutionize the industry.

Now the company is at it again with a new version of its premium electric surfboard. The Awake RÄVIK_S electric surfboard made its international debut at the BOOT Düsseldorf 2020 show just minutes ago.

The RÄVIK_S incorporates a redesigned hull to improve its hydrodynamic performance. R&D testing for the hull design took place at the Rolls Royce testing facilities in Karlstad, Sweden.

With a top speed of 56 km/h (35 mph), a 0-50 km/h (0-31 mph) time of 4 seconds and 11 kW (15 hp) of power, this is no Beach Boys surfboard. Riders can surf everything from open ocean to lakes, ponds and rivers on the RÄVIK_S, no longer needing to wait for the perfect (or any) wave.

The RÄVIK_S features a removable battery, which is likely a nice feature to have considering the short 20-45 minute ride time. But with a spare battery, riders can keep one on a dockside charger while surfing with the second. Charging takes around 80 minutes.

As Daniel Aronsson, CEO of Awake, explained in a statement sent to Electrek:

The original RÄVIK is a great product that caters to everyone who is looking for a great time on the water, no matter their previous experience. What we are doing with the RÄVIK_S is to offer a more playful attribute to this experience, with higher responsiveness and tighter carving.

The RÄVIK_S is expected to enter production later this Spring. But don’t take out that checkbook just yet, unless you’ve got €15,900 (US$17,600) burning a hole in your board shorts. That’s what it will cost to make the RÄVIK_S yours.

Though if that price is a bit more than you can afford, you could always add an electric motor fin to your surfboard for just a few hundred bucks. Just don’t expect to get anywhere near the speed and power of the RÄVIK_S.

Electrek’s Take

Yea, yea… I know. It’s flingin’ flangin’ expensive!

Obviously there’s probably only 0.01% of the people reading this right now that can even think about buying one of these. I know I can’t.

But I can still appreciate how awesome this is!

Last summer I had a chance to test out a $12,000 electric hydrofoil board. It was similar in concept, though with a hydrofoil that helped lift it out of the water. Check out the video below to see what I mean.

And while that’s another super expensive electric watersports toy that I’ll never own, the experience of riding one showed me how amazing these things are.

I’ve spent a decent amount of time on speed boats and jet skis, but the engines have always been a serious detractor to me. It’s hard to enjoy the serenity of a beautiful lake or river over the whine of an engine or while choking on exhaust.

But being able to fly over the water with a powerful electric watercraft is an entirely new and infinitely better experience. It’s almost eerie at first, feeling the silent power as if you’re being propelled by magic. But it quickly becomes natural, leaving you with all of the enjoyable parts of watersports yet without the downsides.

And as someone who also loves to spend an afternoon kayaking, I can’t wait to see the boats, jet skis and other personal watercraft replaced by electric versions like the Awake RÄVIK_S electric surfboard. Once prices come down and these things become more common, it will only be even nicer to spend a day at the lake or the shore, whether you’re riding one yourself or enjoying the atmosphere.

