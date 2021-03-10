CSC Motorcycles is perhaps better known for its affordable line of both gas-powered and electric motorcycles and scooters. But after entering the electric bicycle market last year with two impressive fat tire e-bikes, the company is now doubling down with two more e-bikes designed for a broader audience.

The two new e-bikes include the step-through fat tire e-bike dubbed the FT750ST as well as a dual-battery electric cargo bike known as the Vista Cruiser.

The FT750ST shares many components with CSC’s first two electric bicycles, the FT750-20 and FT750-26, yet updates the design with a step-through frame that many riders will find more accessible.

The frame provides an upright riding position that will likely feel quite comfortable thanks to the hydraulic front fork and extra wide 4″ tires. An integrated rear rack is also designed directly into the frame, while a front basket can be added to accessory lugs on the headtube of the bike.

A 750W Bafang hub motor in the rear wheel provides 80 Nm of torque and propels the e-bike up to a top speed of 20 mph (32 km/h). Tektro hydraulic disc brakes on 180 mm rotors quickly bring the bike back to a stop.

The inclusion of a throttle makes this a Class 2 e-bike in the US.

The frame hides away an enclosed 48V and 14Ah Samsung battery with 672 Wh of capacity. That battery is rated for a range of 25-45 miles (40-72 km) depending on whether the rider uses throttle or pedal assist. The battery can be removed from the frame for charging off of the bike, or charged in place.

Other components that are nice to see included are stronger 12mm threaded axles instead of quick release skewers, 50 lux headlights and tail lights, Shimano 7-speed derailleur and included fenders.

The 73 lb (33 kg) bike is available in either Sapphire Blue Metallic or Fire Yellow.

The MSRP of $1,888 puts it a few hundred dollars above some of the usual suspects when it comes to popular fat tire e-bikes, but the higher-quality components like the hydraulic fork, high-quality lighting, thru axles, and hydraulic disc brakes certainly help justify the price. The bike is currently available on pre-order and requires just a $200 deposit to hold your line for shipping later this month.





For those needing to carry a bit more cargo than will fit on the rear rack of the FT750ST, the new CSC Vista Cruiser is likely more up your alley.

This longtail cargo bike has an extended rear rack and built-in running boards on either side of the rear wheel. A front basket can also be bolted onto the headtube for carrying extra cargo.

The CSC Vista Cruiser has a similar drivetrain to the FT750ST, with a 750W Bafang hub motor in rear and a 7-speed Shimano derailleur.

Instead of a single battery though, the Vista Cruiser gets a pair of batteries. The 48V packs are built with Samsung battery cells and combine for a total of 1,368 Wh of capacity. Those two packs together offer between 50-90 miles of range (80-145 km), depending on whether you’re using pedal assist or throttle.

The 88 lb (39.9 kg) e-bike sports hydraulic disc brakes, a double center kickstand, fenders, 50 lux headlights and tail lights, a thumb throttle, and Kenda HAVOK 27.5″ x 3″ tires.

It comes in either Turquoise/Cream or Black/Cream colorways and is currently on pre-order with a $200 deposit toward the full $2,488 MSRP.

Here too CSC has opted to outfit the e-bike with nicer components and extra battery capacity, aiming for a niche above the many budget-oriented electric cargo bikes on the market.

I’ve previously tested CSC’s other electric bicycles (see my video below) and found them to fit nicely in the space above budget-level e-bikes but below the $3,000 to $4,000 premium e-bikes.

They generally offer slightly better components and are designed to be a bit more robust than most entry-level e-bikes in the $1,500-range. Basically, it feels like they were spec’d by a motorcycle company instead of a bicycle company, with emphasis on higher-grade parts designed to withstand more abuse than we normally see in this industry.

They aren’t going to give a Riese & Müller a run for its money, but they’re still pretty darn nice for the price.

But we’ll try to get on these bikes and push them hard for you in a review so we can report back on what they’re really made of. Judging by my past experiences with CSC, I have high hopes.

