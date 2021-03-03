Electric scooters or mopeds are becoming a more common sight on America’s roads. While some models are still fairly pricey, I got the chance to test out the most affordable fast electric scooter available today, the CSC Wiz.

Due in large part to the proliferation of shared electric scooter companies, these seated electric scooters are finally getting the attention they deserve in the US.

As convenient as scooter-sharing programs can be, many riders understandably don’t want to share the vehicle they depend on. Instead, many prefer to have their own personal ride available 24/7.

The CSC Wiz not only makes that possible. It also makes it affordable.

At just $2,495 (plus a few hundred more in dealer fees), the CSC Wiz can show up at your door with free shipping anywhere in the US. From there, your adventure has just begun!

CSC Wiz video review

CSC Wiz electric scooter tech specs

Motor: 3 kW (4 hp) rear hub motor

3 kW (4 hp) rear hub motor Top speed: 43.5 mph (70 km/h)

43.5 mph (70 km/h) Range at 31 mph (50 km/h): 33 mi (53 km)

33 mi (53 km) Range at 18 mph (30 km/h): 48.5 mi (78 km)

48.5 mi (78 km) Battery: 72V 30Ah (2,100Wh)

72V 30Ah (2,100Wh) Curb weight : 201 lb (91 kg)

: 201 lb (91 kg) Max load: 342 lb (155 kg)

342 lb (155 kg) Brakes: Hydraulic disc brakes front, drum rear

Hydraulic disc brakes front, drum rear Suspension: Telescopic fork, dual rear coilover shocks

Telescopic fork, dual rear coilover shocks Extras: Included rear cargo box, windscreen, cruise control, USB phone charger, front storage compartment, three power levels, ignition lock, steering column lock

The right specs at the right price

The first thing you’ll notice about the CSC Wiz is that this isn’t some 20 mph electric scooter that is really an e-bike, nor is it a 30 mph electric scooter that is juuuuust too slow to actually ride on your real-world local roads.

With a top speed in the low 40s, you can actually take this thing on pretty much any urban road. I spent plenty of time on 50 mph roads. Even though I stuck to the right lane and was getting passed by cars in the faster lanes, I didn’t feel like I was dangerously slow for the road. And most people have lower than 50 mph roads in their cities, meaning the CSC Wiz will feel right at home.

The 3,000W motor is also fairly peppy and capable of climbing hills, though you’ll still slow down a bit on the steep hills. The CSC Wiz sports a hub motor, which means some know-it-all is going to complain about unsprung weight to me. But let’s get real folks. Not only are we talking about a sub $3K vehicle here, we’re also talking about a scooter. High-performance handling doesn’t exactly come with the territory.

That doesn’t mean the Wiz doesn’t have proper handling. The suspension is fine and does everything I need it to in the city. But I’m also not Valentino Rossi here either, dragging knee in the corners and operating on the razor’s edge of performance. A little unsprung weight in the rear is perfectly fine by me. And if it means a lower price and no chain/belt to deal with, then even better!











The 2.1 kWh battery is removable for charging if necessary, though most people will likely park in a garage and thus just leave it on the scooter to charge in place. I find that it gives plenty of range for city riding. When I’m riding faster, I’ll wind up with less than 30 miles of range. But as long as I’m staying at normal city speeds, I’m definitely over 30 miles of range. Reaching 40 miles is possible in the city, but not if you’re flying fast like me all the time on wide open Florida roads. But that’s simply how physics works. If you want to ride fast, you’ll pay for it with range. Don’t blame the Wiz, blame Isaac Newton.

I recently reviewed another electric scooter that offered twice the battery and twice the range, but it also costs almost $2,000 more, so you get what you pay for. If your normal commute is less than 30 miles and you don’t mind charging when you get back, this is likely plenty of range for you.

From a performance aspect, I’m frankly quite impressed that you get this much scooter at this price. And when I’m talking about “this much scooter,” look at all the other things you get below.

Not fancy, but still everything you need

Keep in mind that this isn’t an electric bicycle, it’s a DOT-approved motor vehicle. That means you’re getting fully regulated brakes, mirrors, electrical system, etc.

The scooter isn’t necessarily fancy – it doesn’t have the flashiest display or a GPS-tracking phone app. But for those that don’t want to pay extra for ritzy bells and whistles, you’ll still get quite a lot with the Wiz.











First of all, it includes a windshield and a storage box. Both of those are normally expensive accessories that have to be added to other scooters. The storage box also doubles as a backrest for the passenger, which my wife absolutely loves because it makes her feel safer. If you’re hoping to convince your hesitant partner to ride with you, the security of a backrest will go a long way, trust me.

And while the windshield isn’t high, new riders may not realize that the main point isn’t to look through it, but actually to act like a wind shield. It redirects the air around your torso, making you more efficient, causing less wind buffeting of your body and also keeping you a bit dryer when the sky starts to tinkle on you.

Continuing around the scooter, we’re again met with the general theme of “not fancy but everything you need.” Features like a USB-charging port for your phone, a bag clip for your groceries, and a front storage area all provide excellent utility. And that’s exactly what this scooter is designed for: utility.

Let’s face it, this isn’t a sexy scooter. No one is buying it to look cool. Scooters are already the minivan of the motorcycle world. So they damn well better be good at their utility job, and the Wiz sure is.

The large seat is comfortable for both the rider and the passenger, there’s storage all over the place (and even a bit more under the seat!) and the scooter sports all of the safety features you’d expect, such as high/lo beam lights, mirrors, powerful brakes, etc.

Summing it all up

Ultimately I find the Wiz to be exactly what America needs more of: a simple yet effective electric scooter that can travel on any road in a city, offer enough range for most urban riders, and do it at an affordable price.

The company is based in California and is incredibly responsive. They know their vehicles well and they hand inspect each one in their shop before trucking them 95% assembled to your door (I had to bolt-on the cargo box, windshield, and mirrors). I’ve called up their maintenance team before with questions on other CSC vehicles, and they know their stuff. The ability to talk to their lead mechanic Joey on the phone in real time is priceless – you simply can’t put a value on good help and service.

In fact, I’ve reviewed several of CSC’s electric vehicles before, including the slightly faster City Slicker electric motorcycle and slightly cooler Monterey electric scooter. Everyone there knows their stuff and CSC operates itself the way businesses use to run back when companies prided themselves on their personal touch.

The Wiz is a great scooter, even if I have to chide it for a rather generic appearance. But its excellent performance, awesome price, and the company’s impressive service totally make up for the plain Jane appearance of the scooter. When I’m flying down the road at 43 mph, I’m more worried about getting all of my groceries home than how cool I look anyway.

