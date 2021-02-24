Polestar 2 now available for test drives in select cities

EV automaker Polestar is now allowing prospective customers to book test drives of its Polestar 2 electric fastback. Its website now lets consumers arrange a visit to a retail location near them. Additionally, the company can also bring the Polestar 2 to your home or office, depending on where you’re located. So far, Polestar has a small retail presence in select US cities compared to other EV automakers.

The Polestar 2 is, believe it or not… the second vehicle from the automaker by the same name. How do they come up with this stuff? Contrary to the PHEV Polestar 1, the Polestar 2 is 100% electric. Is it also the first mass-produced EV for the Polestar brand, which exists under the larger Volvo Car Group umbrella. Additionally, the Polestar 2 also shares a family tree (and platform DNA) with Geely Auto, which helps produce it.

Production of the Polestar 2 began in March 2020. However, just weeks into its first deliveries, nearly all Polestar 2’s were recalled due to battery and inverter issues. Production appears to be back on track, and the EV sub-brand of Volvo is looking to re-spark interest in its five-door electric liftback.

Book a Polestar 2 test drive, subject to availability

Availability in your area is the largest fine print here. According to the Polestar site, you can now arrange a test drive of the Polestar 2 by visiting a one of several retail stores called “Polestar Spaces.” These Spaces are currently only in three States, however. Here are the current locations:

Mahwah, NJ (Polestar HQ)

NYC, NY (Polestar New York)

Corte Madera, CA (Polestar Marin)

Santa Monica, CA (Polestar LA)

Palo Alto, CA (Polestar San Jose)

If you prefer to keep your distance from a retail space, or simply would rather have Polestar come to you, that’s also an option now. A Polestar employee will drive to your chosen location, where you can take over and drive the car. This option offers a wider net of test drive opportunity as well as more cities of availability. Here’s where you can currently arrange an employee to drive a Polestar 2 to you:

New York Metro Area

Northern New Jersey

Los Angeles Metro Area

California’s Bay Area

Denver

Austin

After booking your test drive visit, it may take Polestar 24-48 hours to confirm, but then you’re good to go. As long as you have a valid driver’s license of course.

Now if you live nowhere near any of these cities, we’re sorry. That isn’t to say Polestar isn’t planning to expand closer to you. Per its website, the test drive offerings for Jersey, Denver, and Austin are all new, so perhaps they will continue to bring Polestar 2 test drives to other US cities.

