Quick Charge Podcast: March 4, 2021

- VW is seen catching up to Tesla in ID.3 electric car teardown
- Porsche unveils Taycan Cross Turismo: a $90,000 more-practical version of the performance electric car
- VW follows Tesla into over-the-air software updates, but customers need to go to dealership for 1st one
- GM and LG are looking to build another battery factory in the US
- Japanese company unveils high capacity solid-state battery
- First Drive Bolt EUV
- More executive heads roll after the Texas power outage disaster
- EGEB: Kansas wind farm sold, Facebook will buy all the energy
- Porsche joins fray, unveils 2 slick new e-bikes, and they cost exactly what you’d expect
