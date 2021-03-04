GM and LG are looking to build another battery factory in the US

GM has confirmed that it is working with LG to build another battery factory in the US under their joint-venture.

Automakers who are serious about electrifying their vehicle lineup have to secure large amounts of batteries.

Some are doing it through contracts with established battery suppliers, and other automakers are getting more involved in the supply chain.

GM falls into the latter category through its Ultium joint-venture with LG.

In December 2019, GM announced its own battery factory in partnership with LG Chem in Lordstown, Ohio.

The project, called Ultium Cells LLC, will produce “more than 30 gigawatt hours with flexibility for expansion” — making it a “gigafactory,” which is a term popularized by Tesla and first used for Tesla’s Gigafactory Nevada.

GM broke ground in May and recently completed the structure for the factory.

The project is not completed yet, but the two companies are already looking for their second battery factory in the US.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news, and GM confirmed that it is exploring such a project, and a location could be announced during the first half of the year.

The publication’s sources stated that Tennessee is currently being considered as a location:

“GM and LG are close to completing a decision to locate the plant in Tennessee, said people familiar with the matter. A final selection hasn’t yet been made, the people said.”

The Ultium battery cells will be used by GM’s upcoming new electric vehicles like the Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyric.

The recently unveiled new Chevy Bolt EV and Chevy Bolt EUV are GM’s last electric vehicles using their last generation powertrain.

All future electric vehicles will be using the Ultium battery cells developed jointly will LG and produced in the US through their joint-venture.

Honda is also planning electric vehicles using the Ultium technology in the US.

