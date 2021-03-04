Porsche unveils Taycan Cross Turismo: a $90,000 more-practical version of the performance electric car

Porsche is officially unveiling the Taycan Cross Turismo: a $90,000 more-practical version of the performance electric car it is based on.

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo was first a concept that the German automaker floated after the unveiling of the Taycan.

There was a vastly positive reaction to the concept, which Porsche itself acknowledged. In 2018, the German automaker ended up green-lighting the version of the car.

It was originally slated for late 2020, but it was later pushed to 2021.

Today, Porsche is unveiling the production version of the Taycan Cross Turismo, which will enter production later this year.

If you are familiar with the production Taycan and the Cross Turismo concept, you will not be surprised by the design.

It stays true to both.

The Cross Turismo version features a longer, flatter roofline compared to its sedan counterpart – resulting in more space inside.

In terms of numbers, we are talking about 0.35-inch extra headroom in the front and 3.62 inches for the backseat.

The new form factor also results in more cargo space: up to 15.7 cubic feet and up to 42.8 cubic feet with the rear seats folded flat, depending on the version.

Here are a few pictures of the new Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo:

The interior space makes the Cross Turismo a more practical vehicle than its cousin the Taycan.

But Porsche, which is not necessarily known for off-roading vehicles, is also making the vehicle more practical in different conditions.

It features a 20-millimeter (0.78 inches) higher ride height, which can be further increased through the standard air suspension, and there’s even an “Off Road Design Package” that adds additional body cladding and raises the ride height an additional 10 millimeters (0.39 inches).

While the higher ride height would be useful for off-roading, the vehicle wasn’t really designed for that, but it could still be useful even for just easier ingress and egress into the cabin compared to a very low Taycan sedan.

In terms of powertrain, the Cross Turismo is equipped with the same 800-volt system found in the sedan, which enables similar performance depending on the version.

Speaking of the versions, the crossover is going to be offered in four variants:

Taycan 4 Cross Turismo

Taycan 4S Cross Turismo

Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo

Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo

All variants of the Cross Turismo will feature dual-motor all-wheel drive and two-speed rear transmission.

The Turbo S version is going to accelerate from a stop to 60 miles per hour in 2.7 seconds, just 0.1 seconds slower than its sedan counterpart.

The acceleration goes down to 3.1 seconds for the Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo, 3.9 seconds for the Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, and finally 4.8 seconds for the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo.

Porsche hasn’t released the EPA range yet, and some people are concerned, considering the range of the slicker Taycan, which gets 200 miles of official EPA range.

However, we noted that Porsche has been really conservative with its EPA estimate for the sedan, which could help keep an official range around the same number for the bigger Cross Turismo version.

The Taycan Cross Turismo starts at $90,900, and it will arrive at US dealerships in summer 2021.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.