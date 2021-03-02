Quick Charge Podcast: March 2, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla gives up on drive-in restaurant but location is set to become big Supercharger V3 station
- New Tesla Solar Roof tiles spotted at test facility
- Tesla is rumored to be behind massive land deal in China
- Tesla to launch Full Self-Driving subscription within 4 months
- Rivian planning to manufacture solid-state batteries
- Volvo unveils C40 Recharge electric SUV with over 200 miles of range
- Volvo plans to only sell electric cars by 2030, says internal combustion engine has no future
- Electric vehicle spotlight (EVS): Faraday Future
- Six US utilities form Electric Highway Coalition in Southeast, Midwest
- EGEB: Connecticut approves largest solar farm in the Northeast
- Trek’s new e-bike is the ‘lightest full-suspension electric mountain bike’ in the world
