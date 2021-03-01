Tesla to launch Full Self-Driving subscription within 4 months

Elon Musk says that Tesla will launch its subscription service for its Full Self-Driving package within the next three to four months.

Get ready for a high monthly premium, though.

Last year, we reported on indications that Tesla is working on a pay-as-you-go subscription for its Full Self-Driving (FSD) package.

Later, CEO Elon Musk confirmed that Tesla planned to release such an option “toward the end of 2020.”

Over the last few months, it looks like Tesla was going to stick to this timeline as we saw Tesla preparing to launch a Full Self-Driving subscription with updates to the backend of its in-app upgrades to include a subscription model.

But the release was later pushed by the CEO to “early 2021.”

We are now deep in “early 2021,” and the automaker has yet to launch the option for the FSD package, which costs $10,000 at the purchase of a new Tesla vehicle.

Now, Musk confirmed on Twitter that the timeline is now “for sure” during the second quarter of 2021, which puts the release between April and June.

The CEO also reiterated that it will still be a “better long-term deal” to outright buy the Full Self-Driving package:

“Note, buying FSD will still be a better long-term deal than subscription.”

That’s something that Musk has emphasized many times over the last year since the subscription service became more likely.

Here are the features that customers get with the FSD package:

Navigate on Autopilot

Auto Lane Change

Autopark

Summon

Full Self-Driving Computer

Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control

Of course, Tesla also plans for the package to eventually lead to full self-driving capability, but the automaker has already missed a few timelines on that front, and even if it achieved it, the release will be dependent on regulatory approval, which is market specific.

As Tesla gets closer to that goal, the automaker has been increasing the price of the package to now $10,000.

The subscription service is expected to cost over $100 per month, and the price could go up with the purchase price.

Musk has been claiming that Tesla vehicles will gain in value due to their self-driving capability, which could generate revenue through an upcoming self-driving ride-hailing network that Tesla is planning to release later this year.

