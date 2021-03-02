Volvo unveils C40 Recharge electric SUV with over 200 miles of range

Volvo is today unveiling the C40 Recharge electric SUV, the Swedish automaker’s second all-electric vehicle and the first built from the ground up to be electric.

Earlier today, Volvo announced that it plans to only sell electric cars by 2030.

In order to achieve that, it is going to need a lot more electric vehicles than it currently has, which so far is only the XC40 Recharge.

They didn’t lose any time and they are now unveiling the Volvo C40 Recharge.

The future of Volvo Cars is electric and the new Volvo C40 Recharge is the latest manifestation of its commitment to a zero emission future.

Volvo describes the new vehicle:

The C40 Recharge has all the benefits of an SUV but with a lower and sleeker design. It is based on the CMA vehicle platform and the first Volvo model in history designed as pure electric only.

Here are a few pictures of the new Volvo C40 Recharge electric SUV:

For those familiar with Volvo’s interior, you will not be surprised by the C40 Recharge, which features a premium interior experience.

Like the XC40 Recharge, it is also equipped with the entertainment system jointly developed with Google and based on the Android operating system.

It features native Google apps, including Google Maps.

Here are a few pictures of the Volvo C40 Recharge’s interior:

In terms of powertrain, the Volvo C40 Recharge is equipped with a dual motor all-wheel-drive drivetrain.

A 78 kWh battery pack powers those electric motors.

Volvo says that the battery pack is going to enable 420 km (260 miles) of range on a single charge based on the WLTP standard.

Based on the EPA, Volvo predicts over 200 miles of range, but we don’t have a precise estimate yet.

Interestingly, the automaker says that the range is “expected to improve over time via over-the-air software updates.”

The C40 Recharge will go in production this fall and will be built alongside the XC40 Recharge at the Volvo Cars manufacturing plant in Ghent, Belgium.

