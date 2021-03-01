Quick Charge Podcast: March 1, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla denies report that it is going back into the battery swap, takes jab at NIO in the process
- Tesla’s controversial ‘yoke’ steering wheel spotted in the wild for the first time
- VW floats ID.3 electric convertible idea – dope or nope?
- VW ID.4 first drive: For the millions, not millionaires
- Rivian test footage hints at possible extended cab R1T
- Fisker gives up on solid-state batteries after announcing ‘breakthrough’ with ‘500 miles range & 1-min charging’
- EGEB: This team used plant material to create safer batteries
- A California city moves to ban all new gas stations
- Polaris to build full-size off-road electric RANGER UTV with Zero Motorcycles powertrain
- Lime unveils slick new automatic transmission electric bike, will drop $50 million into them
