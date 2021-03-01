VW floats ID.3 electric convertible idea – dope or nope?

Volkswagen is floating the idea of an ID.3-based convertible electric car.

Dope or nope? Let us know.

If you are a fan of convertible, you don’t have many all-electric options.

An open top is not great for aerodynamic performance, which electric vehicles focus on in order to achieve greater range, and it’s also just not a very big segment, and therefore, it is not a priority for electrification.

But many EV fans like the idea of a nice zero-emission Sunday drive with an open top.

That pushed people to convert existing electric vehicles into convertibles, which is less than ideal, but we have seen some pretty good attempts, like this Tesla Model S convertible.

Now, Volkswagen is becoming one of the rare OEMs to actually consider an electric convertible.

They shared these design drawings of a convertible version of the ID.3 electric car:

With the new drawings, the German automaker commented on the potential for the concept:

“What if? An ID.3 convertible would be really appealing – enjoy nature electrically with roof open. We are still thinking about how such a concept could become a reality. Our design already has initial ideas. But the most exciting question is: what do you think? Does electric driving and an open roof go together?”

What do you think?

Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.