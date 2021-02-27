As electric bicycle sales have soared to record numbers lately, fewer people are needing much convincing to get out of a car and onto a fun, energy efficient e-bike. But for the few left scratching their heads and wondering what all the fuss is about, this video is for you.

The 5-minute video is technically some slick Trek Bikes marketing, though the company admirably took a very light-handed touch on the branding.

I’d call the video more of an internet short.

Whatever it is, the team at production company and sketch-comedy channel IFHT Films knocked this one out of the park.

The video follows our protagonist as he seeks out success and happiness in his life. Having found the former, he searches for the latter by re-taking up cycling, only to remember that sweat-inducing hills ruin much of his cycling joy.

As he gets passed by an electric mountain bike rider pedaling much more easily up-hill, he realizes that e-bikes are the future. And that’s not even the end. There’s comedy, there’s heartbreak, there’s even a bit of philosophical pondering. I won’t spoil the ending, but hilarity ensues throughout the entire journey and its worth a watch.

Check it out yourself below.

The premise of the video is of course comical, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t realistic as well.

Here on Electrek, we’ve talked plenty about how easily electric bicycles can replace car trips. Just as the video’s hero takes epic rides to do mundane things like buying groceries and diapers, so too are millions of people around the world replacing car trips with fun e-bike rides.

And the number is only growing. Last year saw the sales of electric bicycles absolutely skyrocket.

While that explosive growth in e-bike adoption hasn’t been without its own problems, e-bike riders everywhere are contributing to the betterment of cities by reducing both pollution and congestion.

There are of course those that can’t replace a car trip with an e-bike, but anyone who does improves conditions for all of us.

I personally traverse the city by riding electric bicycles, e-scooters and e-motorcycles almost exclusively. My wife and I rented a car to drive four hours away for a vacation this winter, but otherwise we mostly get around the city on my two-seater NIU electric scooter.

And while Trek pokes a bit of fun at more budget-level electric bicycles, cheaper options are making e-bikes accessible to more riders than ever before. At the same time, premium e-bikes like those made by Trek are also helping to expand the market of longer-lasting, more reliable daily-use e-bikes.

These days there’s an e-bike out there for everyone. And if you’ve considered testing one out as a way to leave your car in the garage or to get more exercise, then there’s never been a better time!

