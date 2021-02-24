Quick Charge Podcast: February 24, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla prepares cloud-based driver profile ahead of ‘Tesla Network’ ride-hailing app launch
- Bill Gates all but admits that he was shorting Tesla (TSLA)
- Tesla cofounder JB Straubel will recycle Nissan Leaf battery at Redwood Materials
- Fisker wants to build an electric vehicle with Apple supplier Foxconn
- Porsche gives glimpse into Taycan Cross Turismo test program ahead of launch
- Maryland county transitioning to electric public school buses
- USPS announces postal fleet replacement contract, doesn’t even go all-electric
- Volvo and DHL Freight team up to test electric trucks in Sweden
- EGEB: Xos Trucks to be publicly listed on Nasdaq
- Honda just patented this electric motorcycle with a built-in drone in its tail
- Tesla releases behind-the-scenes look at testing of its fart machine and Boombox mode
