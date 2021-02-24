Tesla releases behind-the-scenes look at testing of its fart machine and Boombox mode

- Feb. 24th 2021 4:46 pm ET

Tesla has released a new video giving a rare behind-the-scenes look at testing of its “holiday software update,” which includes its fart machine and Boombox mode.

While Tesla frequently pushes new over-the-air software updates to its customer fleet, over the years, the automaker has developed a tendency to release bigger updates with more features in December every year.

Last year, the holiday update included a few changes to the user interface and a few new features. The main one was “Boombox” mode, which enables you to play sounds through your vehicle’s external speakers.

Now Tesla has released a new video on its LinkedIn page that gives us a rare look at its internal testing of the holiday software update:

Tesla’s last holiday update included some “Driving Visualization Improvements,” improvements to “Scheduled Departure,” and “Supercharger Display Improvements.”

You can read the full release notes for the update here.

The “Boombox” mode takes advantage of the speakers that Tesla added to its vehicles to comply with quiet vehicle rules and emit a pedestrian sound.

The speakers were added starting in late 2019, and therefore, owners of older Tesla vehicles cannot make their electric cars fart.

At least not in the outside, but they can still use the inside fart machine, which is also a thing because, you know… Tesla.

