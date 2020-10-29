Polestar recalls almost all Polestar 2 electric cars over inverter and battery issues

Polestar announced today that it is recalling almost all Polestar 2 electric cars that it has delivered globally over an issue with its power inverter and its battery pack coolant heater.

It’s not easy to be an EV startup.

Polestar is Volvo’s former performance brand recently relaunched as an electric vehicle brand.

It recently started producing the Polestar, its first all-electric vehicle after doing the limited production of the Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid.

Just weeks into the deliveries of the first Polestar 2, the Sino-Swedish automaker announced that it is recalling almost all cars delivered to date.

There are two issues. One related to the power inverter and the other to the battery pack’s coolant heater:

The recall involves the replacement of faulty inverters on most delivered customer vehicles. The inverters transform the stored energy in the battery into the power required by the electric motors. The total number of affected vehicles delivered to customers is 4,586.

The service campaign relates to the High Voltage Coolant Heater (HVCH). The HVCH is responsible for both cabin and high voltage battery heating. Faulty parts fitted to early production cars need to be replaced. The total number of affected vehicles that are delivered to customers is 3,150.

Polestar said that affected owners will be notified starting on November 2, and those affected by both issues are going to be able to have it fixed in just one visit to their local service shop.

The automaker also warns that there might be delays in deliveries as it updates vehicles planned for deliveries before the handover to the customers.

Furthermore, Polestar says that it will take advantage of the service campaign to also upgrade the vehicle in order for them to be able to receive over-the-air software updates in the future.

While Polestar has to replace actual hardware in this case, future problems with the vehicles could potentially be fixed with software.

This is something that Tesla is taking full advantage of. We recently reported on Tesla issuing a recall on the Model Y over a trailer brake light issue that was completely done through an over-the-air software update.

