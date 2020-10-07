2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge and Polestar 2 get their official EPA range

The 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge and the 2021 Polestar 2, two new electric vehicles from the Volvo-Geely company, got their official EPA ratings today — both hitting over 200 miles of range.

Both vehicles already had WLTP ranges, but the European standard is known not to be representative of the actual range an EV gets on a North American road.

The EPA’s driving cycle is generally much more representative of the real-world range achieved in an electric vehicle.

Now the agency has released the results for the 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge and the 2021 Polestar 2.

The 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge, which entered production last week, received an EPA range of 208 miles on a single charge.

As for the Polestar 2, it received a rating of 233 miles on a single charge:

The latter is more surprising since Polestar had previously hinted at an EPA range of about 200 miles with the 78 kWh battery pack.

Electrek‘s Brad Berman traveled 145 miles with 13% charge left in his first drive, but he drove it quite aggressively.

As for the Volvo XC40 Recharge, it is using the same 78 kWh battery pack as the Polestar, but the vehicle is bigger, and therefore, we were expecting a shorter range.

In terms of efficiency, Volvo/Polestar is falling behind the competition with 79 and 92 MPGe rating.

For comparison, Tesla’s Model Y received a 121 MPGe rating with a range of 316 miles on a battery pack with a similar energy capacity.

