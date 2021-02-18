Quick Charge Podcast: February 18, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla slips in reliability rankings based on new owner surveys
- Tesla Powerwalls and other home battery packs proving more than useful in Texas blackouts
- Tesla reduces Model 3 and Model Y prices, now starts under $37,000
- Watch GMC HUMMER EV electric pickup truck do some donuts in the snow
- McLaren debuts new Artura plug-in hybrid supercar
- Hyundai reportedly set to replace Kona LG batteries in Korea
- EGEB: Dandelion raises $30M, led by Bill Gates’s Breakthrough Energy
- Here’s what you get when a cellphone maker creates an electric moped
- This is the lightest-weight electric bicycle that money can buy
