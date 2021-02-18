Watch GMC HUMMER EV electric pickup truck do some donuts in the snow

GM has released a video of a GMC HUMMER EV electric pickup truck prototype doing some donuts in the snow.

You can watch the video below.

GMC HUMMER EV

GM officially launched its GMC Hummer EV, an all-electric “supertruck” with up to 350 miles of range and a starting price of $80,000, back in October 2020.

The vehicle impressed many with a ton of features and decent range for an electric vehicle of this size.

GM is promising an EPA range of more than 350 miles and a charge rate of 350 kW with their 800-volt system.

The powertrain will be capable of1,000 horsepower and 11,500 lb-ft of torque with a three-motor e4WD propulsion system that enables torque vectoring.

It can also move like a crab with a four-wheel directional system as we previously reported.

GM is bringing the GMC Hummer EV to production in the fall of 2021 at Factory Zero, the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center that GM is converting into an all-electric factory, starting with the more expensive ‘Edition 1’ version of the truck.

The Edition 1 starts at $112,595 with the price going down with new shorter range and less equipped versions every year – leading to the 250-mile range and 625-HP version starting at $79,995 in 2024.

Hummer EV Prototype Doing Donuts

When unveiling the supertruck, GM confirmed that they don’t yet have a working prototype and unveiled computer-generated images, but the electric pickup is on an accelerated development cycle.

It resulted in many people calling the product vaporware and doubting GM’s capacity to bring it to production in 2021.

In order to show progress, GM has been releasing short teasers videos of new working prototypes of the Hummer EV ever since.

This week, GM released a new video of a GMC Hummer EV electric pickup prototype doing donuts in the snow:

It is certainly impressive to see such a massive, and likely extremely heavy, truck spin on itself like that.

